Braven Brewing Company Opens Bushwick Brewpub

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Braven Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in Brooklyn, NY, recently opened its first brick and mortar brewery, bar, and restaurant in Bushwick at 52 Harrison Place. Located steps from the Morgan Avenue L train subway stop, the 2,500 sf space includes a 18 seat bar and 40 seat dining area, a full service kitchen, and a custom manufactured, all-electric 3.5 barrel brewhouse.

Once home to over two dozen breweries, Bushwick was once a beer-producing powerhouse. Most of that tradition and history was lost after Prohibition, but Braven co-founders Marshall S. Thompson and Eric Feldman have long dreamt about being able to help restore the Bushwick brewing tradition. Now they are proud to be part of Bushwick’s brewing revival, along with a number of other craft breweries that have opened in the area in the past few years.

“Opening this brewpub is a monumental achievement for Braven,” says Braven co-founder and CEO Marshall Thompson. “Eric and I have worked for the past five years to make this happen, and we’re humbled and thrilled at the reception we’ve had from our friends and neighbors so far.”

Another thing that makes Bushwick so special to Braven is its community of artists and creatives, the “Bold & Crafty” risk-takers that inspire the Braven team every day. Braven has long-standing partnerships with local arts institutions, including the Bushwick Starr Theater and the Bushwick Film Festival, and regularly involves Bushwick-based artists in company events and promotions.

At the brewery, visitors can learn about the history of brewing in Bushwick and discover the brewing process first hand sitting directly next to Braven’s in-house system. Custom fabricated stainless steel gates are all that separate the brewing equipment from the dining area, allowing diners to see where their beers were created, whether they are simply sampling at the bar under the BRAVEN neon or enjoying the upscale comfort food at the dining tables.

Having spent the last three years brewing on other breweries’ much larger systems, the nimble, onsite brewing system allows Braven to finally produce small batches of unique new beers, including a full array of IPAs (Session, New England, West Coast, and Double IPAs), experimental Sours, classic Saisons and Kolsches, and fruit-infused Ales. The black-and-white themed taproom features at least ten Braven beers at any time, including a broad selection of these new limited-time beers alongside classic favorites like Braven’s flagship Bushwick Pilsner.

All of the beers brewed at the new location are painstakingly crafted by head brewer Zach Monard, whose first beer with Braven won a bronze medal at the New York State Brewers Competition. “I’m really excited to be working with Braven in the local New York City brewing community,” said Zach, “and I hope to put out some beers that will really stand out.”

The brewpub also has a full dinner menu, which is focused on local, approachable, beer-centric food. Featuring items like Bushwick Pilsner-battered Fish & Chips, Passionfruit Sour Ale-macerated huckleberries accompanying the creamy Burrata, and a variety of seasonal vegetables from nearby Brooklyn Grange, Braven’s menu is actively curated by chef Tori Valdes, who won an award for sustainability as chef de cuisine at Harper’s in Dobbs Ferry.

“Being from the tri-state area, I’m passionate about New York farms,” said Chef Tori. “We’ve made an effort to work directly with Brooklyn Grange Farm and purveyors that emphasize sourcing food locally.”

Braven plans to mark their first month in business with two parties:

First, a Halloween “Spooky Soul Shakedown” showcasing Scream With Me Imperial Porter, a rich 9.1% offering brewed with pumpkin, spices, vanilla, and maple syrup. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite for the Saturday, October 27th event, starting at 9pm at the brewery and featuring DJ Drew Redmond, a costume contest, and trick-or-treat themed dessert specials.

Second, a Day of the Dead party celebrating the re-release of fan favorite Las Tumbas, an orange/habanero/chocolate stout. Featuring tunes by DJ Lil’ Elle and one time only Mexican-inspired menu specials, Braven invites you to join the face-painted fun beginning at 9pm on Friday, November 2nd.

About Braven Brewing Company

Braven Brewing Company, founded in 2013 by Marshall S. Thompson and Eric Feldman, is located in the historic Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Braven takes pride in being an active member of the Bushwick community and is excited to help to restore Brooklyn as one of America’s top brewing capitals. For more information on Braven Brewing Company contact us at (929) 295-6673 or info@bravenbrewing.com.