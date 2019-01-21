Braveheart Brewing Adds Statewide Distribution in Oregon

REDMONT, Ore.— Braveheart Brewing LLC entered into a wholesale distribution agreement with Oregon’s Point Blank Distribution. Point Blank Distribution will provide Braveheart with statewide access with an initial rollout beginning in Central Oregon.

Robert Sofsky, director of operations for Braveheart, indicated they could not be more please with the relationship. “Point Blank understands our brand and our mission to create more awareness and funds for our four national military-veteran nonprofit affiliates through the enjoyment of great craft beer.”

“We can now focus on promotion and expansion into California and other states,” Sofsky said. “And as we enter new markets we’re hoping other distributors will recognize the value of having a beer that ‘taste good and does good’ in their portfolio.”

