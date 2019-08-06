Boundary Bay Releases Traverse IPA

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Every year, Boundary Bay Brewing Company partners with the Bellingham Traverse to brew an IPA that supports a great community event in Bellingham.

This year’s Traverse IPA is a bright, hop-forward IPA that explodes with a bouquet of aromas and sprints to a moderately assertive bitter finish.

Embrace the adventurous spirit of the Pacific Northwest’s lifestyle with an IPA that will complement any finish line.

About the Bellingham Traverse

Run, bike and paddle through Bellingham’s scenic parks, winding trails and open waterways to highlight the important and arduous journey wild salmon in our region endure every year.