Boundary Bay Releases Traverse IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Every year, Boundary Bay Brewing Company partners with the Bellingham Traverse to brew an IPA that supports a great community event in Bellingham.

This year’s Traverse IPA is a bright, hop-forward IPA that explodes with a bouquet of aromas and sprints to a moderately assertive bitter finish.

Embrace the adventurous spirit of the Pacific Northwest’s lifestyle with an IPA that will complement any finish line.

About the Bellingham Traverse

Run, bike and paddle through Bellingham’s scenic parks, winding trails and open waterways to highlight the important and arduous journey wild salmon in our region endure every year.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.