Boundary Bay Brewing Company Releases Cabin Fever Featuring Artwork from Artist Evan Whitehead

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boundary Bay Brewing Company’s winter seasonal six-pack, Cabin Fever, features artwork from Bellingham artist Evan Whitehead.

Whitehead, a Bellingham native, who’s been an artist for 20 years (self-taught), now owns a freelance business, Evergreen Artwork. His work features familiar expressive landscapes inspired by the beauty of nature, particularly local mountains, using acrylic on a variety of mediums. Beyond the brush, Whitehead is an avid snowboarder, hiker and explorer and his affinity for the North Cascades comes to life in his work.

“Tying an amazing local artist to our brand was natural,” says Operations Manager Casey Diggs. “Building relations with our community is what we’re all about.”

Inspiration for Cabin Fever’s can artwork was mostly derived from his family cabin in Glacier, Wash. The off-the-grid aspect of the can’s artwork was also influenced by another remote cabin he and his buddies used to trek to near the backside of Silver Lake.

“Boundary Bay is almost like a second home, so working with them is pretty high on the stoke level.” Whitehead says. “Of everything I’ve painted from snowboards, cars, and murals, this beer can has definitely been the coolest.”

Whitehead is very active in Bellingham’s art scene. He recently painted a large mural at Goods Local Brews, one of Bellingham’s newest craft beer spots. The past few years he’s been working with local snowboard company Damage Inc. to create artwork for one of their pro models.

“One of their [Damage Inc.] riders got to choose their graphics for their board and wanted my work to be what he was looking down at while shredding pow,” Whitehead says. “[I’m] super honored to be able to do that for him two years in a row.”

Through the month of November, Whitehead’s artwork will be displayed and available for purchase in Boundary Bay Brewery’s bistro.

Cabin Fever is available in 12oz cans and on draft throughout Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King Counties. Rich and malty with a balanced hop character, this beer is deceptively strong. With an extended conditioning period, Cabin Fever is blissfully smooth.