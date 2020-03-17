Boundary Bay Brewing Co. – COVID-19 Update

Bellingham, Wash. — The Boundary Family would like to thank our community for the sustained support during these unprecedented times. To minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily close our in-house dining, effectively immediately.

During these challenging moments our number one priority is safety and health, our staff, customers and community. In closing our restaurant we hope to assist in flattening the curve and curtail the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing.

We will still be providing the community opportunities to support and enjoy Boundary Bay.

We’ve expanded our Delivery Services hours and now our entire food menu is available for delivery. Take-out and beer-to-go are still readily available. We will only be filling growler glassware purchased at the brewery.

We care deeply for our community and want you to know we love all of you and will get through these trying times together. Ed & Janet

