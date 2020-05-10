Boulevard Shakes Up Hard Seltzers with Three New Flavors

Kansas City – The taste of summer just got a little sweeter. Boulevard Beverage Co., a “side hustle” from Boulevard Brewing focusing on projects outside its traditional beer homeland, today announced a luscious new line: Quirk Spiked & Sparkling. Quirk offers a fresh take on hard seltzers, with bold ingredient combinations and real fruit juice yielding subtle but spectacular flavor.

Boulevard has long been obsessed with details, and Quirk is no exception—it’s a celebration of little differences that make all the difference. The bright, all-natural, ingredient-driven flavors – Strawberry Lemon & Basil, Blackberry Sage, and Pear Yuzu – take the category to a whole new level, while offering the attributes that seltzer fans seek. At just 90 calories, with fewer than five grams of carbohydrates and less than one gram of sugar, Quirk is 100% delicious, and 100% guilt-free.

“Quirk is not your typical hard seltzer,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “Even the name tells the tale. We don’t do ‘just another.’ We’re always striving to move beer forward, and believe Quirk can do the same for seltzers.

Quirk Spiked & Sparkling consists of three flavors:

Strawberry Lemon & Basil – bursting with sweet strawberry aromas and the tangy zest of real lemon juice, finishing with a hint of earthy basil

Blackberry Sage – pouring a magnificent mauve from genuine juice, delivering ripe blackberry goodness brilliantly blended with piquant sage

Pear Yuzu – slyly seducing with the smooth, fresh flavors of real pear juice, unexpectedly but perfectly paired with savory, citrusy yuzu

Quirk Spiked & Sparkling will hit shelves in select markets across the Midwest in June, just in time for summer. “We’ve been working on these for a couple years now,” added Pauwels, “and are excited to finally share them with the world.”

About Boulevard Beverage Company

Side hustle, passion project, creative playground—it’s all these, and more. For more than 30 years, Boulevard has brewed an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers. As experts in the fine art of flavor, we’ve stepped out of our sandbox, pushing boundaries and exploring new territory in a drive to deliver the best and most interesting adult beverages. For more information on Quirk visit Boulevard.com/Quirk or follow facebook.com/Boulevard and Instagram.com/boulevard_beer.