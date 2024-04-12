Boulevard Brewing Co. Scores Big, Announcing Lo’eau LaBonta, Kansas City Current Midfielder, as New Brand Ambassador

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— As the excitement of the Kansas City Current season continues, Boulevard Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce a winning addition to its team: Lo’eau LaBonta, a star in the world of women’s soccer, has joined forces with the craft brewery as its latest brand ambassador.

“We could not be more excited to officially welcome Lo’eau LaBonta to the Boulevard family,” said Ali Bush, vice president of marketing, Boulevard Brewing Company. “Lo’s talent and infectious enthusiasm have become iconic in Kansas City and are a perfect pairing for Boulevard beers. We can’t wait for the celebrations we’ll create together.”

With a passion for a great game and great beer, LaBonta embodies the vibrant spirit of celebration that epitomizes both sports and craft brewing. Her fierce commitment to teamwork and relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field are a perfect match for Boulevard’s dedication to crafting exceptional beers that unite communities.

Fans will be able to “get the Lo Down” on the latest and greatest Boulevard beers with reviews by LaBonta each month. She will also be featured on an upcoming episode of the brewery’s bi-weekly podcast, BLVD Brewcast, and will host a birthday party for Boulevard Tank 7 American Saison later this summer.

“It all started with a sip of Tank 7. I’m all about supporting local, so I can’t wait to team up with Boulevard,” said LaBonta, Kansas City Current midfielder. “I’m looking forward to raising a glass with fans and enjoying some fantastic brews as we cheer on our favorite city together.”

Stay tuned for updates and collaborations as Lo’eau LaBonta and Boulevard kick off this exciting partnership.

Boulevard has been a proud supporter of the Kansas City Current since 2021, when the brewery first united with the team to create Teal Rising Proud Pilsner. Current fans can enjoy Teal Rising Proud Pilsner and Celly Juice, a Quirktail made with raspberry juice and designed for celebrations, on draft at Current home matches this season. Teal Rising Proud Pilsner 6-packs are available for a limited time, and ten percent of the proceeds from 6-packs support WIN for KC.

