Boulevard Beverage Co. Heads to the Caribbean, Launches Quirk Hard Seltzer in Puerto Rico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Boulevard Beverage Co., a “side hustle” from Boulevard Brewing focusing on projects outside its traditional beer homeland, today announced that Quirk Hard Seltzers are now available in Puerto Rico. The Kansas City company has partnered with Ballester Hermanos in Puerto Rico to distribute Quirk alongside its beers.  The popularity of hard seltzers continues to grow, with drinkers flocking toward the refreshing style, often offering lower calories and a gluten-free alternative to other alcoholic beverage options. Quirk takes the hard seltzer category to a whole new level, while offering the attributes that seltzer fans seek, with bold ingredient combinations and real fruit juice. “We’re thrilled to be working with Ballester Hermanos to bring our line of seltzers to Puerto Rico,” said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA. “We know that Quirk is one of the best-tasting seltzers in the industry and look forward to expanding its distribution further into the heart of the Caribbean.”  The bright, all-natural, ingredient-driven flavors – Cherry Blossom & Lime, Strawberry Lemon & Basil, Blackberry Sage, and Pear Yuzu – yield subtle but spectacular flavor. At just 90 calories, with fewer than five grams of carbohydrates and less than one gram of sugar, Quirk is 100% delicious, and 100% gluten and guilt-free. Quirk Hard Seltzer consists of four year-round 6-pack flavors:

  • Cherry Blossom & Lime – enchanting aromas of soothing sakura, subtle sweetness from real cherry juice, and a lively finish from luscious limes
  • Strawberry Lemon & Basil – bursting with sweet strawberry aromas and the tangy zest of real lemon juice, finishing with a hint of earthy basil
  • Blackberry Sage – pouring a magnificent mauve from genuine juice, delivering ripe blackberry goodness brilliantly blended with piquant sage
  • Pear Yuzu – slyly seducing with the smooth, fresh flavors of real pear juice, unexpectedly but perfectly paired with savory, citrusy yuzu

Quirk launched in Kansas City and throughout the Midwest June 1, 2020, and has quickly grown to be a category favorite, expanding into new markets and hitting roughly 15,000 barrels in sales in 2020.  “We have many exciting things in the works for Quirk,” said Dykstra. “This expansion is just one. We look forward to continuing our motto of ‘Quirk hard, play hard’ in Puerto Rico and beyond.” Quirk will be sold at stores throughout Puerto Rico beginning June 1, 2021. They will be sold in six-packs of single flavors and two year-round variety 12-packs including exclusive flavors.

About Boulevard Beverage Company

Side hustle, passion project, creative playground — it’s all these, and more. For more than 30 years, Boulevard has brewed an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers. As experts in the fine art of flavor, we’ve stepped out of our sandbox, pushing boundaries and exploring new territory in a drive to deliver the best and most interesting adult beverages.

For More Information:
https://www.boulevard.com/Quirk/

