Boulder Beer Company to Release Perilous Prickly Pear Wheat

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder Beer Company, Colorado’s first craft brewery, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new beer – Perilous Prickly Pear Wheat – available mid-May in 6-pack cans and draft.

Perilous is a dangerously playful American wheat beer infused with the juice of the prickly pear cactus, imparting a light tart flavor and an uplifting finish. Light bodied and effervescent with a rosy hue, Perilous will start your mouth watering at first glance, at 5.1% ABV, 12 IBU.

The colorful can illustration, created by Moxie Sozo in Boulder, Colorado, depicts a southwest scene of a cluster of prickly pear cacti in bloom, nestled in the midst of several sharp, spikey creatures. A desert wasp, a scorpion, a lizard, and even a cleverly hidden boot spur all pose a perilous situation and threaten the airy balloons floating overhead. The can design fits within Boulder Beer’s refreshed branding they launched last summer with new packaging designs for all of their beers and company logo.

Perilous rolls out on May 10 with a release party at The Pub at Boulder Beer Company on Wilderness Place in Boulder. Between 5-5:30 p.m. all Pub guests age 21+ will receive a free pint of Perilous to celebrate its release, then can stick around for games, prizes, food and fun.

Available in 12 oz. 6-pack cans and draft, Perilous will be available to all markets where Boulder Beer is distributed. To search for Perilous, go to https://boulderbeer.com/beer-finder, type in your zip code, and search for accounts that carry this tasty new brew near you.

About Boulder Beer Company

Founded in 1979, Boulder Beer Company has been a pioneer in the craft brewing industry for 40 years. Their passion for innovation keeps their brand mix diverse, offering a taste for every palate. They currently package seven year-round beers along with numerous limited releases offered throughout the year. Boulder Beer Company’s 40th Anniversary Celebration will take place at the brewery on Wilderness Place in Boulder on Saturday, July 20, 2019.