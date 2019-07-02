Boulder Beer Co. to Release Pilot Beers, 2 Hard Seltzers for 40th Anniversary

BOULDER, Colo .– Boulder Beer Company, Colorado’s First Craft Brewery, will celebrate its milestone 40th Anniversary on Saturday, July 20 at their brewery on Wilderness Place in Boulder.

To commemorate and celebrate their history of innovation, the brewers at Boulder Beer Company have concocted a slew of experimental pilot brews to tap in the Rare Beer Garden which will be flowing from Noon to 6 p.m. Offerings include a wide variety of beer styles including a Pecan Nut Brown, a Key Lime Gose and a Honey Blossom Wheat to name a few, plus two hard seltzers and two beer slushies. Guests can enjoy live music during that time from Timber at Noon and the Matt Flaherty Band at 3 p.m., followed by festive outdoor karaoke after 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public (no entry fee) but tasting ticket packages with a commemorative glass can be purchased to imbibe in the Rare Beer Garden. The brewery is also selling a very limited number of tickets to a Killer Penguin Barleywine Vertical Tasting with Brewmaster Rob Black happening at 3pm in the brewhouse. The tasting will include six different vintages of Killer Penguin, and ticket holders will have exclusive access to buying bottles of these vintages after the tasting. Tickets for the vertical can be found here boulderbeer.com/shop/killer-penguin-vertical-tasting.

For those wanting to kick off the day with a burst of energy, join Rocky Mountain Brew Runs prior to the main event to earn your beer in a social fun run along the beautiful Boulder Creek Path. The Brew Run starts and finishes at Boulder Beer Company that morning and invites runners, walkers, pups and stroller pushers to join in the fun and then stick around for the celebration. More information and registration can be found here: rockymountainbrewruns.com/boulderbeer.

The Pub kitchen will be open serving lunch and dinner. Murray’s Cheese and On Tap Kitchen Pretzels will also be on site handing out samples of their tasty treats.

About Boulder Beer Company

In 1979, two University of Colorado astrophysics professors – David Hummer and Stick Ware — decided to take their homebrewing skills to the next level and established Boulder Beer Company on a goat farm north of town. Their original offerings brewed and packaged at “The Goatshed” included a Bitter, a Porter and a Stout, followed up with an Extra Pale Ale shortly thereafter. In 1984 they built the current brewery on Wilderness Place as one of the first inhabitants of the circle, and the brewery has been at that location ever since. 1990 saw an ownership change, with the new leader at the helm being Gina Day. She and her team revamped the recipes and the branding and released a new line of seasonal beers. For a period of ten years the brewery renamed itself Rockies Brewing Company to reflect a more regional appeal, but went back to their roots as Boulder Beer when they celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2004.

Over the years the flagship beers and branding have changed and evolved as people’s palates have changed. The brewery recently launched a full packaging refresh last summer to update their look and released several new packaged beers over the last year, including Due East New England-Style IPA, Spaceman Double IPA, Gender Fluid Lager and Perilous Prickly Pear Wheat. Their current best-selling beer is the award winning Shake Chocolate Porter. Boulder Beer’s Brewery & Pub at 2880 Wilderness Place in Boulder, CO, serves up a full menu and bar, with Boulder’s best patio offering amazing views of the Flatirons. Free public brewery tours are offered daily at 2 p.m., with an additional tour at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on Boulder Beer Company, be sure to follow @BoulderBeerCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 40th Anniversary event details can also be found at boulderbeer.com/pub-events/40th-anniversary-celebration.