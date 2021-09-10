Bottleshare And Woods Boss Brewing Company Release Clarity Through The Haze IPA

DENVER, CO – One of craft beer’s biggest weeks has arrived, and 2021 Craft Beer Conference (CBC) events are popping up all over Denver.

Woods Boss Brewing Company, located just eight blocks from the Colorado Convention Center, will kick off their festivities on Wednesday, September 8 at 6 pm mountain time. Join Hopsnews, a philanthropic-centered beer podcast, as it hosts an online discussion centered around the Bottleshare and Woods Boss collaboration, Clarity Through the Haze IPA. The podcast can be accessed via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

Christopher Glenn, Bottleshare founder, will join Jordan Fink, Woods Boss co-owner, to discuss the collaboration, the story behind it, and how Bottleshare has harnessed the compassion of the craft beer industry and directed it right back to that industry, raising tens of thousands of dollars for those who need it most.

Glenn created Bottleshare as a way to “pay it forward,” to help those who had once helped him following a life-changing, brain-altering accident. According to the copy on the can itself, Clarity Through the Haze speaks to finding “clarity… of purpose through the clouds of experience.” It’s a beer with tropical notes that mark its New England influence but stands firmly in the clear, clean, slightly piney West Coast IPA territory.

Friday, September 10, will see the release of Clarity Through the Haze when Woods Boss opens at noon; Glenn will be on hand to discuss Bottleshare and the collaboration.  A portion of the sales from both drafts and 4-packs of the collaboration will be directed to Bottleshare’s vitally important support fund.

ABOUT WOODS BOSS BREWING COMPANY 

Woods Boss is more than just a name – it’s a lifestyle inspired by the principals of outdoor ethics and conservation. The Woods Boss kicks it with a much-deserved brew, in good company, and gears up to get back on the trail.

ABOUT BOTTLESHARE

Bottleshare is a fundraising and fund distribution nonprofit organization for the craft beverage industry. We grant out emergency funds to members of the craft beverage industry when they experience extreme hardships that prevent them from working or producing an income.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/woods-boss-bottleshare-cbc-2021

