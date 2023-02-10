Boston Pride Women’s Professional Hockey Club Releases Beer Collab with Dorchester Brewing Co.

In the spirit of local collaboration and supporting women’s professional sports, Dorchester Brewing Company and the Boston Pride Women’s Hockey Club have released a limited edition beer and hard seltzer for the second half of the Pride’s 2022-23 schedule.

“All In” Golden Lager and “Hear Me Roar” Prickly Pear Hard Seltzer will be available in cans at each of the Boston Pride home games at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton MA this season, as well as available as 4-packs in the Dorchester Brewing Company Tap Room in Boston.

Dorchester Brewing Company will be donating a portion of all proceeds based on sales at Warrior Ice Arena, as well as the DBC Tap Room in Boston, directly back to the team. So if you are going to see the Pride this season, be sure to grab a can, enjoy the game, and support the team!

For More Information:

https://pride.premierhockeyfederation.com/ and https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com/