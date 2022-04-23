Boston Beer Taprooms to Brew Resolve Collaboration Beer for Ukraine

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Illustrating the power of collaboration, craft brewers have once again come together to bring awareness and funds to worthy causes impacting the lives of the beer community. Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head as well as local craft beer brands Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing Company, announces plans to brew the latest open-source beer recipe from East Aurora, N.Y.’s 42 North Brewing Company and Kyiv, Ukraine’s 2085 Brewery, “Resolve.”

Brewed to recognize the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Resolve is a traditional Kellerbier designed by Matt Matuszewski from 42 North, which Boston Beer brewers agreed is a perfect style to complement the brewery’s own craft roots. The Resolve collaboration brings brewers together coast to coast and even through conflict as Boston Beer brewers consult with Naz Drebot of 2085 Brewery in Kyiv on the final brew while he defends his homeland.

Each of Boston Beer’s local beer taprooms will brew Resolve for taproom release this spring.Boston Beer Company will donate $50,000 to World Central Kitchen to support its mission to provide chef-prepared meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and during prolonged humanitarian crises.* In Ukraine, World Central Kitchen is providing nearly 300,000 hot, nourishing meals every day.

Boston Beer coworkers and community members were quick to raise their hands to aid the humanitarian effort in Ukraine as the news unfolded. Now, they can raise their glasses, too. At Coney Island Brewing, located near one of the largest Ukrainian populations outside of eastern Europe, a Music for Peace concert held on April 10 raised $2,700 for Sunflower of Peace, a non-profit organization committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the invasion. On April 25, the Sam Adams Boston Taproom will host a Celebrity Chef Beer Dinner hosted by Chef Plum in the Beer Hall to benefit WCK.

And the cause hits especially close to the home and heart of Boston Beer Company Chief Marketing Officer and her husband, Bo. Each of their parents were young children when they were displaced from Ukraine during World War II, reaching North America in 1950. Connecting with his family’s history, Bo has been transporting refugees thousands of miles from the Ukrainian border in Poland to local shelters, sponsor’s homes, and family already emigrated to other parts of Europe.

“When our brewers shared the Resolve collaboration concept from peers at 42 North and 2085 Breweries, we knew we had to get involved in a meaningful way,” said Lysyj. “Craft beer is a revolution and has always brought people together. As the resistance effort continues overseas and the U.S. welcomes hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes, Boston Beer Company is honored to share a taste of home by brewing the Resolve beer across our beer taprooms.”

“From Kyiv, our thanks to Boston Beer for supporting our fight for freedom and life. Resolve is our light to overcome darkness,” said Naz Drebot, Head Brewer, 2085 Brewery.

Boston Beer x Resolve will be available at participating properties for a limited time, while supplies last. Follow each location to learn more about site-specific release details coast to coast:

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery & Taproom – Jamaica Plain, Mass.

Samuel Adams Boston Taproom – Boston

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom – Cincinnati

Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen – Milton, Del.

Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats – Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Dogfish Head Chesapeake & Maine – Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Dogfish Head Miami – Miami

Angel City Brewery – Los Angeles

Coney Island Brewing – Coney Island, N.Y.

You can also find Boston Beer’s take on the collaborative Resolve beer at New York’s iconic Veselka restaurant in the heart of the East Village.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery, and other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 70 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities.

For More Information:

https://www.resolveukrainebeer.com