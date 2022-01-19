Bootstrap Brewing To Release Pickle Me Up Beer

LONGMONT, Colorado – If you love pickles and beer then you’re in for a special treat when you try Bootstrap Brewing’s new Pickle Me Up beer. Based on its award-winning Golden Ale and infused with just the right amount of pickle juice, the company announced that it will begin shipping Pickle Me Up in February to distribution partners in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Utah and Missouri.

“We tapped our first keg of Pickle Me Up in our taproom for our 9th Anniversary party in June, and knew we had a home run when we couldn’t keep it on tap,” explains co-founder Leslie Kaczeus.

Inspired by the hilarious YouTube videos of cats versus cucumbers, Bootstrap asked their brand design agency Moxie Sozo to run with a kitty theme. “As an afterthought, we realized how much fun we can have working with Pickle Ball venues and leagues so we added a Paddle Board and ball to the design along with the ever present cowbell,” adds Kaczeus.

Not only is pickle juice delicious, but it also has health benefits per the vinegar, a secret that athletes have known for years. A quick search on the Internet for Benefits of Pickle Juice yields a plethora of results including electrolytes, antioxidants and more.

ABOUT BOOTSTRAP BREWING COMPANY

Home to best-selling and award-winning craft beers such as Insane Rush, Lush Puppy, Stick’s Pale Ale, Chillax, and Wreak Havoc, Bootstrap Brewing is an independent, adventurous brewery in Colorado dedicated to producing a wide range of ales and lagers.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/bootstrap-pickle-me-up