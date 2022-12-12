Bootstrap Brewing Announces Cherry Gose Can Release

LONGMONT, Colorado – As part of its Adventure Series, Bootstrap Brewing announced that its Cherry Gose, which has been a taproom favorite for years, will begin hitting store shelves in December through distribution partners in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Idaho.

“Our base Gose Ale is a delicious, crisp, tart kettle-sour German Wheat beer. It’s brewed with additions of coriander, Himalayan salt and peppercorn and then we add the perfect amount of Montmorency Tart Cherries that we purchase from a family-owned farm in Door County Wisconsin” explained Steve Kaczeus, Owner/Brewer at Bootstrap Brewing. “The result is a delicious blend of spices and fruit that reminds me of a Cherry Jolly Rancher candy.

At 4.8% ABV and 8 IBUs, the beer will be available in 6 packs of 12-ounce cans and kegs for draft accounts.

ABOUT BOOTSTRAP BREWING COMPANY

Home to best-selling and award-winning craft beers such as Insane Rush, Lush Puppy, Boat Snack, Stick’s Pale Ale, Chillax, Wreak Havoc, and Pickle Me Up, Bootstrap Brewing is an independent, adventurous brewery in Colorado dedicated to producing a wide range of ales and lagers.

