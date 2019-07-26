Boochcraft Adds Distribution in the Pacific Northwest

SAN DIEGO — Boochcraft, makers of organic handcrafted hard kombucha and one of the fastest growing breweries on the West Coast, is stoked to announce its launch in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) this summer. Each of the brand’s vibrant flavors available in 22 oz. bottles, 12 oz. cans, and on tap will hit stores, bars, and restaurants beginning the last week of July.

“We have been striving for expansion into PNW basically since we started the company over three years ago, so this is an exciting time,” said Adam Hiner, co-founder of Boochcraft. “Something we love about the people of PNW is their health-forward and eco-conscious lifestyle. They inherently look for clean, sustainable, and delicious products, and that’s exactly what we’re all about.”

Leader in the booming better-for-you alcohol category, Boochcraft offers something you can feel good about drinking in place of so many other alcoholic beverage options on the market. The mission-driven brand maintains the highest standards at its core, including steadfast transparency, a devotion to sustainability, and commitment to sourcing only organic ingredients directly from farms.

Every blend contains all of the traditional health benefits of its low alcohol counterpart but with a seven percent alcohol by volume (ABV) punch. Using only Certified Organic ingredients, Fair Trade sugar, and fruit juices freshly pressed in-house, Boochcraft sets the bar for what gluten-free, vegan, and gut-healthy alcohol can be.

In addition to a soon-to-be announced regional special release, Boochcraft’s much-adored flavors landing in PNW this summer are:

Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather – Refreshing AF. Fresh-pressed grapefruit, tangy hibiscus, and floral heather create a rosy-pink drink that’ll go down in a blink.

Apple Lime Jasmine – Slightly sweet, faintly floral, undoubtedly delicious. Bushels of apples and vibrant limes meld with jasmine for a liquid slice of tart apple pie.

Ginger Lime Rosehips – This trio packs a punch! Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips, to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper. Enjoy it solo or grab one for a dark and stormy night.

Orange Pomegranate Beet – Fresh-pressed oranges, tangy pomegranate, and a touch of savory beetroot, create a juicy, complex combination. As much at home in the dusky summer sunset as an AM hair-of-the-dog.

Watermelon Mint Chili – This summer seasonal will blow your rind. Juicy watermelon, muddled mint, and a dusting of chili spice make a party in your mouth. Available through Sept. 23.

“PNW is as craft-competitive as you get,” said Todd Kent, co-founder and CEO of Boochcraft. “We are privileged to be working with distribution companies with the know-how and reputation to put us on the map within the region’s discerning craft and culinary scenes.”

Together with leading distributors Bigfoot Distributing of Central Oregon, NW Beverages of Western Washington, and Sound Beverage of Bellingham, Boochcraft will be available in select retail locations in Central Oregon beginning late-July, and throughout Seattle mid-August. This fall, the rollout will continue into Portland.

“Our team is obsessed with the incredibly rich cultures of Oregon and Washington, and we find that we uphold similar values,” added Adam. “We can’t wait to share Boochcraft with this new territory.”

Sustainability and community are fundamental parts of the brand’s mission and purpose. Inside the brewery, the team composts all of the juice and tea scraps, and is committed to finding innovative ways to conserve resources and limit waste. Boochcraft’s composting efforts are unparalleled with 171,000+ pounds composted last year and 500,000+ pounds set to be composted in 2019. This helps extend the life of landfills, reduces synthetic fertilizers, and, ultimately, makes for a happier planet.

A proud member of 1% For the Planet, Boochcraft gives back one percent of gross sales to nonprofits that promote sustainable food systems. Last year, the company co-founded a program called Farm to Families that is dedicated to bringing fresh regenerative produce to underserved families.

Boochcraft’s PNW regional launch coincides with the brand’s ongoing expansion throughout the rest of the West Coast, notably in all major markets throughout California and Arizona. Retailers include Whole Foods Market, BevMo!, Sprouts, Raley’s, Safeway, and thousands of independent grocery stores, bottle shops, bars, and restaurants.

Boochcraft’s 12-ounce cans are available in 4-packs (SRP $13.99), sleek 22-ounce glass bottles (SRP $7.99), and 1/6 and ½ barrel kegs.

To learn more and find out where to purchase, visit www.boochcraft.com.

Years in the making and born out of a garage in San Diego’s Ocean Beach, Boochcraft officially launched in spring of 2016. The leading hard kombucha is handcrafted using raw, organic ingredients that are carefully sourced directly from farmers, and brewed in San Diego by a stellar brew crew. In addition to its insatiable passion for brewing, the Booch team is avid about giving back to the community and is a proud member of 1% For the Planet. Boochcraft is sold at select grocery and beverage stores, as well as restaurants and bars throughout the majority of the West Coast. At 7% ABV and made with the highest quality ingredients, Boochcraft allows you to enjoy the party…and the day after.