Boochcraft Adds Distribution in Colorado

SAN DIEGO — Boochcraft, handcrafted high alcohol kombucha brand made with fresh pressed juices out of Chula Vista, CA, will now offer their variety of flavors to Colorado. The market leader in the “better-for-you” alcohol category, Boochcraft will distribute through CSArtistans Distributing. To celebrate, local events will commence this month – information soon to follow.

“The demand for Boochcraft in Colorado has been loud and clear for years now, and we’re beyond excited to bring the party,” says Todd Kent, Boochcraft’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Over the past six months, we’ve been rapidly expanding the brewery to keep up with triple digit growth, adding 20 new 100 bbl fermenters, and a new canning line. Scaling up our fresh-pressed juicing operation is a painstaking process, making sure we never compromise on our commitment to quality. We know Coloradans strongly share our values and we’re ready to bring our leading organic hard kombucha to the Rocky Mountain state.”

Launched in 2016, Boochcraft features the traditional benefits of its low alcohol counterpart but with a seven percent alcohol by volume (ABV). The brand prides itself in using certified organic ingredients, fair trade sugar, fruit juices freshly pressed in-house along with being vegan and gluten-free. Colorado customers will have the opportunity to try six flavors including customer favorite Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather and fall seasonal Spiced Pear.

Earlier this year, the company opened an 18,000 square-foot brewery located in Chula Vista. The facility includes a new canning line, 160-gallon foeders, top-of-the-line equipment and a brewing crew who manages a 70,000+ barrel per year operation. The expansion was the first step in furthering the brand’s imprint nationwide, shortly after the brand announced distribution throughout the West Coast, including major cities in Northern, Central and Southern California, as well as Arizona, Washington and Oregon. Boochcraft is available at major retailers Whole Foods Market, BevMo, Raley’s, Safeway, select Walmart locations, other conventional and natural grocery stores.

The mission-driven brand maintains the highest standards at its core, including steadfast transparency, a devotion to sustainability, and commitment to sourcing only organic ingredients directly from farms. Sustainability and community are the fundamentals of Boochcraft’s mission and values. In the brewery, the brewers compost all of the juice and tea scraps, source produce from local California farms and are committed to finding innovative ways to conserve resources and limit their waste. A proud member of 1% For the Planet, the company gives back one percent of gross sales to nonprofits that promote sustainable food systems and they also co-founded a program called Farm to Families that is dedicated to bringing fresh regenerative produce to underserved families.

Full list of products available in Colorado include:

Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather – Sweet yet biting grapefruit juice colored delicately pink with hibiscus adds a deep, rich cranberry backbone while supplying a subtle strawberry finish.*

Apple Lime Jasmine – Crisp freshly pressed mixed apple varieties, lime juice, and the elegant floral aromatics of jasmine green tea unify producing a refreshing cider-esque bubbly with a soft finish.**

Spiced Pear – A bounty of California Bosc and Bartlett pears do a little harvest dance with luscious holiday spice and toasted American oak for a warming, autumnal escapade.**

Orange Pomegranate Beet – Robust pomegranate is melded with slightly sweet, lightly tart oranges and complemented with earthy beetroot and a delicate bloom of savory rosemary.*

Lemon Maple Thyme – Zippy lemon and a dry minty aroma of thyme are balanced out by perfectly sweet maple syrup.*

Ginger Lime Rosehips – Spicy fresh pressed ginger juice and lime juice are paired with bright, zesty rosehips.*

*12 oz Can

** 22 oz Bottle

Stop by at the below events to learn more about Boochcraft’s line of products:

November 12, 6-8 p.m. @ Rayback City in Boulder

November 14, 6-8 p.m. @ First Draft in Denver

For more info on Boochcraft or find out where to purchase, visit www.boochcraft.com.

