Bone Up Brewing Company Completes Taproom and Brewery Expansion

EVERETT, Mass. — Bone Up Brewing Company has good news to share: as of right now, our expansion is finally complete. This means three things:

More Taproom Space

We are doubling the size of our taproom, doubling our capacity (from 49 to 98) and more than doubling the number of seats (from 30 to 75, plus another 24 or so when the patio is open).

More Production Capacity

This has been a work in progress since we started the expansion a year ago, but we have more tanks and more barrels, which means more beers (and a burgeoning funk program that will debut later this year).

More Fun Stuff

With the added taproom space, we now have the room to host private events and we have been brainstorming a whole bunch of cool things we can do in there (more trivia, movie nights, beer dinners, workshops, etc.), so keep your eyes peeled!

We will be officially kicking things off next weekend with a party to break in the new space. In honor of the fun times we have had with our local government getting things ship-shape, we are calling it Kafka Day. And since it is Kafka Day, it is actually going be two days. Starting on Friday, March 1 (precisely one year after our lease on the new space started) and going through Saturday, March 2, we will be tapping some barrel aged beers we have been saving for a special occasion: El Pulpo (imperial stout aged in rye barrels), our last ever keg of The Quadless Leg Monster (quad aged in apple brandy barrels), Melvin the Mammoth (barleywine) and an extra special surprise release. In addition to our daily bar snack menu, on Saturday Teri-Yummy will be providing food from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., and there will be cake from Sweetteeth Bakery available starting at 4 p.m.

About Bone Up Brewing

Born from an obsessive homebrewing passion and built by hand, Bone Up is a small, taproom focused brewery run by husband and wife brewing duo Jared and Liz Kiraly. Inspired by old-school Belgian farmhouse brewery while celebrating American styles and local ingredients, their beers combine the heart and soul from each of these beloved beer cultures. Over the last two and half years, Bone Up has grown to support a bustling taproom and some local draft distribution, but the goal has always been to provide a relaxing and eccentric space for locals to enjoy beers that are drinkable, unique and disappear from your glass without you even realizing it. Beer is meant to be fun – share it.