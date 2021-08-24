Bold Rock Signs Partnership Deal with Richmond Raceway

NELLYSFORD, Virginia – Bold Rock, the #2 hard cider brand in the United States, is partnering with Richmond Raceway to bring Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade to race fans in its home state of Virginia. Bold Rock is offering up new choices to drinkers and fans on race day at the track known as America’s Premier Short Track. Bold Rock’s addition to Richmond Raceway brings a newly invigorated level of race day excitement to the iconic track through bold flavors and experiences tied to its new Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade as they launch the Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Stand located at the hill at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater that overlooks the Midway.

Bold Rock launched its lineup of Hard Teas and Hard Lemonades in 2020 to continue its journey of building Bold Rock into a total alcohol beverage supplier, meeting the needs of consumers drinking across beverage segments. Capitalizing on high growth from cider, hard seltzer, and canned cocktails, the hard tea and hard lemonade space perfectly aligns with flavors race fans expect – refreshing, balanced, and bold.

As one of the most popular facilities among drivers and fans in all of motorsports, Bold Rock will enhance race day for Virginians and those traveling from out of state who can enjoy the exciting and invigorating moments in racing with an ice-cold Bold Rock in hand. The “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience” will be active on the following race weekends and concert weekends at Richmond Raceway through Spring of 2022:

– Sept. 9, 2021: Cody Jinks Concert

– Sept. 10-11, 2021: Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota featuring the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

– 2021 Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 19, 2021: The Avett Brothers

Sept. 26, 2021: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Oct. 22, 2021: Lake Street Dive

Oct. 28, 2021: Machine Gun Kelly, with special guests jxdn and KennyHoopla

Nov. 12, 2021: Billy Strings

– 2022: Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend

As part of the “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience,” race fans will have an opportunity to win future race tickets, prizes and sample a variety of Bold Rock products across a wide spectrum of craft beverage. Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will sponsor a Hard Lemonade Stand bar overlooking the Midway to continue to bring fans refreshingly bold experiences. Additionally, Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will be awarding shoppers with VIP race experiences at select grocery and convenience stores in the Richmond market as a way to thank the community for the longstanding and loyal support.

Bold Rock is dedicated to infusing a bold taste of flavor into NASCAR fans’ race day experience. In addition to Richmond Raceway, Bold Rock is also a partner of Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Bold Rock was founded on the idea of bringing people together to create special memories and meaningful experiences while enjoying our products. Since we entered the motorsports world earlier this season, we have been embraced by the racing community. It was a natural expansion of our motorsports program to bring the Bold Rock racing experience to our beloved home state of Virginia. Through the partnership with Richmond Raceway, we will have many ways to activate around race day but to also connect with these passionate and loyal fans all season long,” said Derek Detenber, Head of Bold Rock Marketing. “We believe that these race fans are the perfect match for Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade because of the bold flavor varieties, and refreshing taste. Whether at the track on race day, or enjoying with a cold Bold Rock at home, we’re ready to crack open a cold one with RVA.”

“Richmond Raceway is synonymous with hard racing action in the Commonwealth of Virginia, so Bold Rock is a perfect partner with its bold flavors and roots in the state,” said Dennis Bickmeier, President, Richmond Raceway. “We are proud to welcome Bold Rock as a promotional partner at America’s Premier Short Track to further expand the offerings and experiences for our race fans at the track and concert goers at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater.”

Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade are now available in 24 states including a strong presence in the Southeast footprint of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee as well as the remainder of the East Coast and portions of the Midwest – Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Washington DC, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Houston, Texas.

About Bold Rock

Founded in 2012, Bold Rock crafts a variety of hard cider styles from apples harvested in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. The award-winning regional cider brand operates two cideries: the original Bold Rock Cider Barn in Nellysford, Va., featuring an innovative cidery and tasting room overlooking the Rockfish River, and a second, larger production facility and industrial styled taproom, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in Mills River, N.C. In addition to a wide variety of hard cider styles, Bold Rock has also innovated across a wide spectrum of craft beverage to incorporate hard tea, hard lemonade, hard seltzer and ready-to-drink cocktail products which all feature the trademark Bold Rock commitment to refreshment and robust flavor. In 2020, Bold Rock joined Southern Tier Brewing Company (Lakewood, NY), Victory Brewing Company (Downingtown, PA), and Sixpoint Brewery (Brooklyn, NY) as part of the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family, a portfolio of some of the leading craft alcohol beverage companies in the United States.

About Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series and either the NASCAR Xfinity Series or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, on the iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond Raceway is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex hosts more than 200 live events over 280 event days annually including concerts with top national recording artists at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the region’s only covered amphitheater.

https://boldrock.com/