Bold Monk Brewing Co. Announces Distribution Launch with Liberator Distributing

ATLANTA — Bold Monk Brewing Co. has selected Liberator Distributing to represent its brand throughout Georgia. This marks the entry of Bold Monk Brewing Co. into wholesale distribution and comes on the heels of the opening of their Upper Westside brewery, restaurant, bookstore, and beer garden in early December.

Liberator Distributing was the natural choice for Bold Monk Brewing Co. to build its retail presence and introduce its premium line of award-winning craft beers to Georgia consumers. As a local, small business offering a curated group of acclaimed, high-quality beers, including the esteemed Shelton Brothers portfolio and other breweries like Good Word, Sceptre Brewing Arts, and Green Bench Brewing Co, Liberator offers in-depth knowledge of the Atlanta Area beer community and a high-touch service model that blends well with Bold Monk Brewing Co.’s brand and culture.

“As a brewer who enjoys applying traditional brewing methods to create my desired outcome, I wanted to select a distributor who is committed to taking limited production breweries and getting their beers in front of people who really appreciate them,” says JR Roberts, Managing Partner and Brewmaster at Bold Monk. “Liberator is that distributor in Georgia.”

Accelerating the distribution phase of Bold Monk Brewing Co. became a major initiative to serve their community. With shelter-in-place directives due to COVID-19, and the resulting restaurant closures, the desire for access to Bold Monk beers has become more evident each day.

Beginning with curbside pick-up each Saturday for the benefit of the Brewed To Serve Restaurant Group employee benefit fund, Bold Monk is now able to move forward with distribution to select neighborhood-based retail locations.

Beginning the week of April 13th, Bold Monk will be supplying a select number of retail outlets with 6-packs of their Trappist line; Indominus Quadrupel, The Way Triple, and Discipline Dubble, as well as, their cult favorites Shared Spirit IPA, Brother Ivan Imperial Stout, and their European Lager.

“We are beyond excited to be partnering with the team at Bold Monk,” said Jason Wiles, Founder of Liberator Distributing. “We’ve known JR, Neal, and Anthony for years and are lucky to be able to call them friends. They are all around great people and you won’t find a better group of guys in a brewhouse. That coupled with the fact that they represent some of the best brewing talent anywhere makes this a relationship we are fortunate to have. We take pride in partnering with world-class people making world-class beer and I can’t think of a better fit for our portfolio than the beers of Bold Monk.”

ABOUT LIBERATOR DISTRIBUTING

Liberator Distributing was created out of a need for a new model of beer distribution. We view our role as an extension of the breweries we represent, not as an owner of their brands. Making beer accessible both geographically and economically is beneficial to all parties, from supplier to retailer to consumer. We know that our success and the success of our brewery partners are one and the same.

First and foremost, we are beer lovers. Providing high-quality beer to people is not just our business, it is our passion. We are therefore very proud of our portfolio, and represent all of our brands with that same passion. That is why we say that at Liberator Distributing, we deliver the bomb.

ABOUT BOLD MONK BREWING CO.

Featuring a world-class brewery, restaurant, bookstore, and beer-to-go, Bold Monk Brewing Co. is more than just a brewery. It’s a cultural, communal experience where people can meet, drink, eat, work, and connect. Bold Monk reflects the cooperative nature of the Belgian Monastic breweries with Atlanta’s collaborative brewing community.

With 24 years of experience in the Atlanta brewing industry, Managing Partner and Brewmaster John “JR” Roberts is one of the fathers of craft brewing in Georgia. JR and Head Brewer, Neal Engleman, the award-winning former Brewmaster at Wrecking Bar Brew Pub, created an acclaimed beer list available in both drafts and 12-ounce cans that reflects the evolution of the contemporary American craft beer while keeping a mindful eye toward the rich history of European breweries.

Bold Monk Brewing Co. is located at 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW, Building D, Atlanta, GA, 30318.For more information: https://www.boldmonkbrewingco.com