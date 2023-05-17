Blue Moon Releases Limited-Edition Magenta Moon at RiNo Taproom

Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, Blue Moon Brewing Company will be pouring its newest specialty craft brew on-site, available from May 17th

Denver, CO) – Today, Blue Moon Brewing Company announces the limited-edition release of Magenta Moon beer, inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta. Brewed with passionfruit and hibiscus, Magenta Moon touts a juicy, crisp flavor and a vibrant magenta hue, sure to catch your eye and electrify your tastebuds. The specialty craft beer will only be released at the RiNo Brewery in Denver, Colorado beginning on May 17.

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta was revealed to the world as a brave and fearless color that revels in pure joy and encourages experimentation. Fittingly, Blue Moon Brewing Company mirrors these characteristics in its brews, from countless fun, experimental releases to its commitment in making craft beer experience brighter. With that in mind, the brewers at Blue Moon crafted a recipe that would both celebrate these features and delight fans with a fruity, delicious new beer to sip on this spring.

“When the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 was announced, we felt Viva Magenta was the perfect representation of our bright and exciting brewing experience at Blue Moon Brewing Company. We are always exploring the dif erent elements that make up a great beer, such as color, so this felt like a natural fit for our next brewing adventure.” shares Blue Moon’s Senior Brewer Emilie Stewart Maskwa. “We may be known for our signature hazy, orange color but working Viva Magenta inspired us to explore new fruits, feelings, and flavors. With Magenta Moon we’ve created a bright and fruit-forward brew that is going to hit the spot as we kick-of the warmer season.”

As a limited-edition release, Magenta Moon is available only at RiNo Brewery in Denver, Colorado. It will be on tap as of today, May 17th, and available only while supplies last. Although Magenta Moon will not last forever, RiNo brewery is Blue Moon’s home for innovation, where they are regularly brewing something new and exciting for guests to try. Blue Moon Brewing Company has introduced the market to over 25 different beers, winning over drinkers and inspiring brewers across the world. In doing so, they catapulted the craft movement forward, helping to shape the modern American beer scene.

Magenta Moon is a refreshing Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with water, pale malt, wheat, oats, and Loral Cryo Hops, which lend it a light, citrusy flavor that perfectly complements the floral notes of the hibiscus. The hibiscus and passionfruit are joined together with banana powder to complete the flavor profile. This craft ale carries a 5.4% ABV and is 190 calories.

● Blue Moon Brewing Company

3750 Chestnut Place

Denver, CO 80216

Price: 4oz. draft – $4.00; 10oz. draft – $5.00; 16oz. draft – $7.00

About Blue Moon Brewing Company:

Born from a love for baseball, Blue Moon was first created at the Sandlot Brewery in Denver, CO in 1995, with the goal of brewing well-crafted beers inspired by Belgian styles with a refreshing twist. Among the many beers brewed out of Sandlot Brewery, one fan favorite emerged, and in true baseball fashion was named “Bellyslide Wit.” It wasn’t until someone said, “A beer this good only comes around once in a blue moon” that Blue Moon® Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale was born. Since then, we’ve been a home run for baseball fans at home and at the park, making every game a little brighter. For more information on Blue Moon Brewing Company, visit www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.