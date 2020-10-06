Blood Brothers Signs Deal to be Official Bloody Mary Mix for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Clearwater-based Blood Brothers have partnered to make the company’s legendary blend the team’s official Bloody Mary Mix. That means fans can sip a delicious, refreshing award-winning, Bucs-sanctioned Bloody Mary while watching one of the most celebrated seasons in franchise history.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that this partnership comes during a historic year for the Bucs franchise,” said L.J. Govoni, co-owner of Big Storm, a partner of Blood Brothers and co-owner of Big Storm Brewing Co. “It’s going to be a great season for the Bucs, who do so much for our community in terms of good works and good spirits — in all meanings of the word. A toast with a Blood Brothers Bloody Mary is an ideal way to celebrate every score.”

Blood Brothers Bloody Marys will be available at select locations inside Raymond James stadium during the NFL season.

In the past year, Blood Brothers Bloody Mary mix has been honored with eight different awards including first-and second-place wins for its mixes at the prestigious Drunken Tomato international Bloody Mary competition in June and three silver medals in March at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. In August, Blood Brothers was named Florida Bloody Mary Mix of the Year and captured a bronze medal for its hot Bloody Mary mix and a silver for its medium-spiced mix at the 11th Annual New York International Spirits Competition.

Every bottle of Blood Brothers Bloody Mary Mix contains a hand-crafted recipe that features a robust blend of spices, fresh natural ingredients, and award-winning flavor. It’s a one-of-a-kind, uniquely tasting Bloody Mary mix ready for you to add your favorite spirit to it.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 45th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, one conference championship and one Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visitwww.buccaneers.com.

About Blood Brothers

Blood Brothers Bloody Mary Mix was founded by the Hoover brothers. Their goal is to share what their family has created with everyone. The Blood Brothers team is very proud of their mix and has worked very hard to make sure that every ingredient is the finest of its kind. You’ll be able to tell as soon as you taste our products. For more information, visit:www.bloodbrothersmix.com or follow on Facebookwww.facebook.com/bloodbrothersbloodshotmix

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral.Led by Head Brewer Joel Moore, Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime puree. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.