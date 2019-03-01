Block 15 to Release Emerging Sunshine IPA in Cans

CORVALLIS, Ore. — This March, Block 15 Brewing Company will release their inaugural spring IPA in cans—Emerging Sunshine, a golden IPA inspired by budding hops and spring sunshine chasing away the winter haze. Brewed often and canned fresh throughout the spring, look for Emerging Sunshine on tap and in cans at the finest bottle shops, beer bars, and markets around the Pacific Northwest from March through May.

About Emerging Sunshine

Emerging Sunshine is a crisp golden IPA bursting with citrus, mango, and floral notes from Northwest grown Strata, Amarillo, Citra, and Centennial hops. Its crisp 2-row malt base is gently rounded out with additions of flaked barley and honey malt, while fermentation with American ale yeast lends Emerging Sunshine a clean, refreshing finish.

Emerging Sunshine is releasing at Block 15 Brewery and Tap Room on Friday, March 1st, with distribution around Oregon and Washington beginning Monday, March 4th.

Grains: 2-row, Cara foam, Flaked Barley, Honey Malt

Hops: Strata, Amarillo, Citra, Centennial

Yeast: American Ale

ABV: 6.75%

FG: 1.011

Can Volume: 1 Pint / 16 FL OZ

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, traditionally brewed abbey beers, barrel-aged rarities, and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in2008, and brewer-owned from day one.

