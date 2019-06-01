Block 15 Rereleases Fresh Flow Seasonal IPA in Cans

CORVALLIS, Ore. — This June, Block 15 Brewing Company will once again release their summer seasonal IPA in cans—Fresh Flow, a refreshing IPA designed for sunny summer drinking in cooperation with artist Chris Herbst of Ashland’s Flow Factory NW, whose work is featured on the can’s label art. Brewed often and canned fresh throughout the summer, look for Fresh Flow on tap and in cans at the finest bottle shops, beer bars, and markets around Oregon and Washington from June through August

“Fresh Flow blends ideas and aesthetics from two Oregon artists—a brewer and a painter—that are both inspired by summer living in the Pacific Northwest,” said Block 15 founding brewer Nick Arzner. “Whether you’re cracking cans in the backyard with your friends and family or packing them into the mountains on a weekend excursion, we designed this IPA to balance a vibrant hop experience with the refreshing finish we crave on hot summer days.”

About Fresh Flow

Fresh Flow is a tropically hoppy IPA featuring a fruit-forward blend of American and New Zealand hop varietals. 2-row and superior pilsen form its crisp grist base, while oat malt, flaked barley, and fermentation with English ale yeast softly rounds out the body. Fresh Flow finishes relatively dry, with a gentle bitterness and lingering fruity hop notes.

Fresh Flow is releasing at Block 15 Brewery and Tap Room on Saturday, June 1, with distribution around Oregon and Washington beginning Monday, June 3.

Grains: 2-Row, Superior Pilsen, Carafoam, Oat Malt, Flaked Barley

Hops: Azacca, Chinook, Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra, Apollo Extract

Yeast: London Ale III

ABV: 6.5%

FG: 1.010

Can Volume: 1 Pint / 16 oz.

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, traditionally brewed abbey beers, barrel-aged rarities, and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in 2008, and brewer-owned from day one.