Blake’s Hard Cider to Release Lite Cider

ARMADA, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery known for its farm-to-can process, introduces Blake’s Lite Cider line, a variety of hard ciders crafted with Michigan apples with zero net sugar and only 100 calories. The dry, slightly tart light ciders are offered in three flavors – lime mojito, mixed berry and apple – and will hit store shelves in early September and is available now on draft at Blake’s Tasting Room in Armada.

Like Blake’s full line of hard ciders, its new Lite Ciders are all-natural and gluten-free made from a five-apple blend of fresh pressed Michigan apples grown and harvested on Blake’s 800-acre orchard with no artificial flavorings or sweeteners. The new line of light ciders is the first of its kind by an independently owned cidery in Michigan and an answer to the low-calorie, low-carb hard seltzer category craze that has taken the beverage industry country by storm.

“Fans of our hard cider have asked for a low-carb and calorie option and we listened and delivered with Blake’s Lite Cider with real fruit, 100 percent fresh-pressed apple cider as our base, that are a ‘fit’ for the hard seltzer drinker, cider lover, wine enthusiast and beyond,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. “We’re able to keep the calories low and the sugar at zero by using real ingredients, fermenting out the natural apple sugars, and carbonating with water. It’s not a complex process when you have fresh fruit surrounding you.”

Blake’s Lite Cider (5 percent ABV) will be sold in the three-flavor variety pack of 12-ounce 12-pack slim cans throughout the company’s 18 state footprint through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution and at most major grocery chains such as Meijer and Kroger (MSRP $10.99-$11.99).

For more information on Blake’s new Lighter Ciders or any of Blake’s Hard Cider beverages, visit www.blakeshardcider.com.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Company

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.