Blake’s Hard Cider to Release Hard Cider Lemonades in March

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the release of Blake’s Hard Cider Lemonades. Offered in two refreshing flavors, Blueberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, the new craft beverages will be available on store shelves across Blake’s Hard Cider’s 16-state footprint and via the website in early March.

Blake’s Hard Cider Lemonades are the first beverage introduction from its new Farm Stand Series inspired by the tradition of freshly picked produce offered by local farm stands found on country roads. Staying true to the company’s farm-to-can approach, the new cider lemonades are made with all-natural lemon juice with an apple cider base, infused with real fruit that delivers one-third less sugar than other comparable brands.

“Our product portfolio is driven and based on what our fans like and want, which ultimately helped us create the Farm Stand Series, one of our most significant releases in 2021,” said Andrew Blake, Blake’s Hard Cider founder. “We enjoy the innovation side of pushing beverage boundaries and saw an opportunity to craft refreshing hard cider lemonades with natural flavors and lower sugar content that customers will enjoy.”

Blake’s Hard Cider Strawberry and Blueberry Lemonades (6.5% ABV) are sold in 12-ounce 6-pack cans, in addition, the Blueberry Lemonade will also be available in a single serve 16-ounce can. The company plans to introduce additional hard ciders to the Farm Stand Series this year.

Blake’s Hard Cider’s success and growth has been driven by creating adventurous flavor profiles such as Mango Habanero, Triple Berry, and Caramel Apple. Its line-up has expanded further to include the industry’s first 100 calorie Lite Ciders and its rotating #KinderCider Series to support and raise awareness for social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values.

For more information on Blake’s Hard Cider, store locations and availability, visit blakeshardcider.com.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Blake’s Hard Cider can be found online at http://www.blakeshardcider.com, on Facebook (@blakeshardciderco) and Instagram (@blakeshardciderco).