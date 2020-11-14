Blake’s Hard Cider Releases New Limited-Edition Flavor Berry Cranders

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARMADA, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, introduces Berry Cranders, a new flavor addition to the hard cider winter lineup. This unique hard cider flavor is part of the Blake’s Limited Series and will be available for purchase in stores and online mid-November, while supplies last.

Inspired by the flavors of winter and the holiday season, Berry Cranders is a semi-sweet hard cider and offers sophistication with a slight tartness up front, complemented by sweet apples, and spice at the finish. With a 6.9% ABV, enjoy it on its own or as a substitute for ginger beer in your holiday cocktails. Find Blake’s Hard Cider near you: https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

“At Blake’s, we live by the motto that making memories is always in season and we extend that to all our hard ciders too. If nothing else, 2020 has certainly been a memorable year and 2021 will mark 75 years my family has been in the farm and apple business,” said Andrew Blake, BHC founder and owner. “We are always working to innovate in the distillery and this year, as many of us were missing our loved ones, we had a special focus on creating a hard cider that would capture the flavors of the holidays and being together – cranberry and ginger. We hope our BHC fans love it as much as we do.”

Like Blake’s full line of hard ciders, Berry Cranders is all-natural and gluten-free made from a five-apple blend of fresh-pressed Michigan apples grown and harvested on Blake’s Orchard with no artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

Blake’s Berry Cranders will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans. The ciders are sold throughout the company’s 19 state footprint through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution partners and at most major independent stores and grocery chains.

About Blake’s Hard Cider

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its almost 75-year farming roots. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.