Blake’s Hard Cider Releases New Limited-Edition Flavor Berry Cranders

ARMADA, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, introduces Berry Cranders, a new flavor addition to the hard cider winter lineup. This unique hard cider flavor is part of the Blake’s Limited Series and will be available for purchase in stores and online mid-November, while supplies last.

Inspired by the flavors of winter and the holiday season, Berry Cranders is a semi-sweet hard cider and offers sophistication with a slight tartness up front, complemented by sweet apples, and spice at the finish. With a 6.9% ABV, enjoy it on its own or as a substitute for ginger beer in your holiday cocktails. Find Blake’s Hard Cider near you: https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

“At Blake’s, we live by the motto that making memories is always in season and we extend that to all our hard ciders too. If nothing else, 2020 has certainly been a memorable year and 2021 will mark 75 years my family has been in the farm and apple business,” said Andrew Blake, BHC founder and owner. “We are always working to innovate in the distillery and this year, as many of us were missing our loved ones, we had a special focus on creating a hard cider that would capture the flavors of the holidays and being together – cranberry and ginger. We hope our BHC fans love it as much as we do.”

Like Blake’s full line of hard ciders, Berry Cranders is all-natural and gluten-free made from a five-apple blend of fresh-pressed Michigan apples grown and harvested on Blake’s Orchard with no artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

Blake’s Berry Cranders will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans. The ciders are sold throughout the company’s 19 state footprint through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution partners and at most major independent stores and grocery chains.

About Blake’s Hard Cider

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its almost 75-year farming roots. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.