Blake’s Hard Cider Releases Limited-Edition Saint Cheri Kinder Cider

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, will spread the warmth this winter through its newest Kinder Cider – Saint Cheri – available beginning Dec. 1, 2019.

As part of the company’s ‘Kinder Cider’ philanthropic product series, Blake’s Hard Cider has partnered with the Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that employs and trains homeless women to manufacture a garment that serves as both a coat and a sleeping bag. These coats are then distributed back to homeless individuals within the Detroit community and across the nation, at no cost to them. Blake’s Hard Cider has pledged a $10,000 donation to the organization.

“The Blake family has always been dedicated to supporting those in need, and we are honored to be involved with a Detroit nonprofit that is dedicated to making a difference in such a unique way,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider.

The limited-edition bourbon barrel-aged semi-sweet hard cider is made with Michigan grown Montmorency cherries that is slightly tart up front with a smooth finish. Saint Cheri is one of three Kinder Cider rotating limited-edition hard ciders that support and raise awareness on social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values. Available only until February 2020 , Saint Cheri is sold in 12-ounce six-pack cans in 18 states through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution and at most independent liquor stores, bars and restaurants as well as grocery and supermarket locations that carry Blake’s Hard Cider products.

The Empowerment Plan creates significant economic impact by serving as a steppingstone out of poverty into a state of stability. The core of their work stems from an intensive 2-year employment model focused on providing job readiness training and support services to the workforce. The organization also produces durable, weather resistant sleeping bag coats for those experiencing homelessness, of which 35,000 have been distributed around the globe.

“We are thrilled to be working with Blake’s as their newest Kinder Cider nonprofit partner. From our very first interaction, everyone at Blake’s has been genuinely invested in the individuals we serve and gone above and beyond to help spread the word about our mission. It is only with the support of companies like Blake’s that we are able to have the impact we do,” said Erika George, chief development officer, Empowerment Plan.

Through the end of February, patrons can visit Blake’s website for a variety of Saint Cheri merchandise with 100 percent of sales being donated to the Empowerment Plan.

For more information on Saint Cheri or the Empowerment Plan visit www.blakeshardcider.com/SAINTCHERI.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Company

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

About Empowerment Plan

Founded in 2012, Empowerment Plan hires single parents from local Detroit shelters to produce a durable and innovative coat that transforms into a sleeping bag. This employment opportunity ensures that each person hired can earn a stable income, find secure housing, and regain their independence. For more information, visit www.empowermentplan.org.

