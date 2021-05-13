Blake’s Hard Cider Releases Limited-Edition Commemorative Apple Pie Hard Cider

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the release of its Apple Pie Hard Cider, fittingly revealed on National Apple Pie Day. The limited-edition craft beverage was created to pay homage to the 75th anniversary of Blake Farms in Armada, Mich. which began as the Blake’s family farm and has since developed into a favorite year-round destination for generations, along with a 1,000-acre working farm and Blake’s Hard Cider production facility and Tasting Room.

The new hard cider flavor, made with a base of fresh-pressed dessert apples combined with hints of cinnamon and vanilla, honors Blake’s apple orchard origins and is only available this year. Blake’s Hard Ciders are all made from a proprietary five apple blend of apples grown, harvested, pressed, and fermented on the farm. Always gluten-free, the hard ciders contain more than nine apples per can and have nearly one-third the sugar of national leading cider brands.

“The 75th anniversary of the farm and orchard my grandparents began just merited us to create a commemorative hard cider that would showcase our foundation and roots,” said Andrew Blake, Blake’s Hard Cider founder. “For our hard cider fans who have enjoyed our beverages for the past eight years, this milestone allows us to share our story and longevity as a family owned and operated company, one that continues to evolve and grow through the years and gave me the opportunity to develop the Blake’s Hard Cider brand for a new generation.”

Blake’s Apple Pie Hard Cider (6.5% ABV) will be sold in 12-ounce 6-pack cans and available in early June on store shelves across Blake’s Hard Cider’s 16-state footprint and can be ordered through its website.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience.

For More Information:
https://www.blakeshardcider.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
05/13: Brew Talks Virtual May 2021 05/27: Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels 06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More