Blake’s Hard Cider Re-Releases Caramel Apple Hard Cider

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the return of one of its most popular flavors, Caramel Apple Hard Cider, just in time for fall. Introduced in August 2020, Caramel Apple, a semi-sweet cider made with sharp green apples and balanced with smooth caramel sweetness, was the top selling new release for the company in 2020.

“Inspired by our famous hand-dipped caramel apples we serve year-round in our Cider Mill, Caramel Apple started out as just a fun, once-a-year dessert cider we served it in our Tasting Room in Armada and it quickly became the fall favorite with customers driving hours to get it and selling out daily,” said Andrew Blake, founder, Blake’s Hard Cider. “That demand led to producing it in cans last year and its re-release this year is a great way to welcome autumn.”

BHC is bringing back Caramel Apple as part of its Kinder Cider philanthropic initiative, a series of three rotating specialty hard ciders that support and raise awareness on social and environmental issues which share Blake’s values. Through the sales of Caramel Apple and Carhartt generously offering to match funds raised, Blake’s has set out donate 50 mature fruit trees to Keep Growing Detroit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a food sovereign city where the majority of fruits and vegetables consumed by Detroiters are grown by residents within the city’s limits. The company plans to deliver the trees, valued at $20,000, in late October and host a volunteer planting day with staff.

“Tree fruit like apples, peaches, and cherries are not only delicious and nutritious, but they also have environmental benefits by helping with urban cooling, managing stormwater, and providing food for beneficial insects like bees,” said Ashley Atkinson, Co-director, Keep Growing Detroit. “We are super excited to partner with Blake’s to bring all of these benefits to Detroit next spring by planting fruit trees in urban gardens and farms across the city.”

Since launching the Kinder Cider initiative in 2017, BHC has donated $150,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to regional and national non-profit organizations.

“We are grateful to Carhartt for its support and partnership with Blake’s and together, we hope to raise enough money to donate and plant 50 trees throughout Detroit which will yield healthy food for our neighbors year after year,” said Blake.

Caramel Apple Kinder Cider (6.5% ABV) will be sold in 12-ounce 6-pack cans and available on store shelves in early August across BHC’s 20-state footprint.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned, and operated craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots and is currently the largest craft cidery in the Midwest and in the top 10 in the country. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic, uncompromised craft hard cider experience.

For More Information:

https://www.blakeshardcider.com