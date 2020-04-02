Blake’s Hard Cider Rainbow Seeker Returns for the Third Year

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, keeps its promise to “be kinder” in everything they do. For the third year this April, BHC is releasing its fun and refreshing semi-sweet cider, Rainbow Seeker. Extremely popular with consumers, Rainbow Seeker has taken the market by storm with its light and tropical pineapple flavor profile. The all-natural and gluten-free cider also features a lower sugar content.

“We are excited to bring back Rainbow Seeker for its third year this April,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. “As the world now faces challenging and uncertain times, we believe this fun and fresh cider with its tropical pineapple notes will remind us to look forward to the future and find some light in the current trying circumstances.”

Blake’s has partnered again with nonprofit, The LGBT National Hotline and funds raised from Rainbow Seeker merchandise sales will support its mission. Since 1996, the LBGT National Hotline Help Center has been answering the call from the LGBTQ community, to end isolation, to provide support, acceptance and most of all respect, to each and every person who has reached out in their time of need.

“Growing up in a small town with friends that weren’t comfortable with being themselves and/or coming out in a more conservative community, was difficult to see and we see Rainbow Seeker as a great opportunity to speak for this community,” said Blake. “We also believe the work they do is extremely relevant during this time when people may feel isolated from friends and family depending on their circumstances.”

“We are delighted to be working with Blake’s Hard Cider this year to bring awareness of the vital work we are doing to empower individuals in our community. Blake’s support helps grow our services to be able to reach more people living alone and in fear,” said Aaron Almanza, executive director of the LGBT National Hotline.

Rainbow Seeker will be released in April and available until late summer. The summer cider can be found in all large retailers throughout Blake’s 19 state footprint.

In 2017, Blake’s Hard Cider announced that it would focus on creating and releasing products that give back to the community and tied its new seasonals to philanthropic causes. In addition to Rainbow Seeker, Blake’s offers a fall release of Fido in support of Pets for Patriots and winter-released St. Cheri that raises funds for The Empowerment Zone.

About Blake’s Hard Cider

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery and the largest in Michigan. Grown, brewed and packaged entirely on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, MI, Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the value of its almost 75-year farming history. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. For more information on Blake’s Hard Cider, how to find Rainbow Seeker or to Donate to the LGBT National Hotline visit www.blakeshardcider.com and www.blakeshardcider.com/donate. The LGBT National Hotline is a free service offering support to callers of all ages about coming-out issues, gender identity, relationship concerns, bullying, workplace issues, HIV/AIDS, and safer-sex information. For more information visit www.glbthotline.org.

