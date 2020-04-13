Blake’s Hard Cider Begins Producing Hand Sanitizer for Healthcare Facilities and General Public

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARMADA, Mich. — To help with the current demand and need, Armada-based Blake’s Hard Cider will supply liquid hand sanitizer anywhere in the State of Michigan. The distillery will manufacture and distribute gallon-size hand sanitizer for hospitals and large businesses and in 8-oz spray bottle size available for purchase for the public and free for first responders.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to be in the position to expand our production capabilities to manufacture and supply hand sanitizer that meets World Health Organization standards to front line healthcare workers and the public,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder, Blake’s Hard Cider and president of Blake Family Companies. “Now, more than ever, we must find ways to support and look out for each other and Blake’s is proud and committed to do our part.”

Available and sold beginning Wed., April 8 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill (17985 Armada Center Rd in Armada). Eight-ounce spray hand sanitizers are available for curbside pickup, sold for $6.99 each, limit two per vehicle and free to first responders with valid identification. (Price is subject to change based on cost of materials.) Gallon size hand sanitizer will be offered only to healthcare facilities and businesses for $30 and can be shipped throughout Michigan. For inquiries and orders, email hcorders@blakefarms.com.

In addition to providing hand sanitizer, family-owned and operated Blake’s Farm & Cider Mill has initiated several measures to support the community. To assist students who rely on and are now without free or reduced meal programs at school, children aged 18 and under can receive free bagged lunch (hotdog, bag of chips and a drink) daily between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., one per person.

Blake’s is also collecting medical supplies (masks, gowns, gloves, disinfectant) accepted in sealed zip lock or garbage bags at the drive-through during business hours to be delivered to area hospitals. In exchange for support, donors will receive a free cup of Blake’s sweet cider and a donut. Customers can use Blake’s carry out and drive-through service seven days a week from 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. for cider, donuts, jams, bakery and other select grocery items. Visit www.blakefarms.com or Facebook.com/BlakeFarmsArmada for more information.

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

For More Information: blakeshardcider.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.