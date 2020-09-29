Blake’s Hard Cider Adds Distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARMADA, Mich.-– Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the largest craft cidery in the Midwest, announces it’s hard cider lineup will now be available across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As one of the fastest-growing cideries in the U.S. with 2020 sales up more than 64 percent in overall same market sales and 76 percent in shipments, this move grows the company’s national distribution footprint to 18 states with additional states expected to be announced soon.

BHC has signed with Homegrown Distribution for full coverage in both states.

“There is great interest in craft cider in Massachusetts and within New England, and we felt that BHC was a natural fit to bring an authentic option to the area. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples, we’ve been able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience to our consumers,” said Andrew Blake, founder and owner of BHC. “We have been selective about which markets to bring our products into and we look forward to continuing to expand our goal of delivering genuine craft hard cider directly from our farm in Michigan.”

“We are excited to work with Blake’s Hard Cider. Blake’s and Homegrown have both been experiencing tremendous growth and it’s a great partnership. Our sales team is young, passionate and thrives when they can sell a brand with a real story behind it,” said Joe McCann, business development manager with Homegrown Distribution. “BHC’s commitment to constant innovation, philanthropic efforts, and high-quality homegrown apples has us thrilled to partner with them in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots.

Homegrown Distribution is a craft beer and specialty beverage distributor covering Massachusetts and Rhode Island operating a complete cold chain service facility, centrally located in Bellingham, MA via a 40,000 square foot refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated vehicle fleet.

For More Information:
https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.