Blake’s Hard Cider Adds Distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

ARMADA, Mich.-– Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the largest craft cidery in the Midwest, announces it’s hard cider lineup will now be available across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As one of the fastest-growing cideries in the U.S. with 2020 sales up more than 64 percent in overall same market sales and 76 percent in shipments, this move grows the company’s national distribution footprint to 18 states with additional states expected to be announced soon.

BHC has signed with Homegrown Distribution for full coverage in both states.

“There is great interest in craft cider in Massachusetts and within New England, and we felt that BHC was a natural fit to bring an authentic option to the area. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples, we’ve been able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience to our consumers,” said Andrew Blake, founder and owner of BHC. “We have been selective about which markets to bring our products into and we look forward to continuing to expand our goal of delivering genuine craft hard cider directly from our farm in Michigan.”

“We are excited to work with Blake’s Hard Cider. Blake’s and Homegrown have both been experiencing tremendous growth and it’s a great partnership. Our sales team is young, passionate and thrives when they can sell a brand with a real story behind it,” said Joe McCann, business development manager with Homegrown Distribution. “BHC’s commitment to constant innovation, philanthropic efforts, and high-quality homegrown apples has us thrilled to partner with them in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots.

Homegrown Distribution is a craft beer and specialty beverage distributor covering Massachusetts and Rhode Island operating a complete cold chain service facility, centrally located in Bellingham, MA via a 40,000 square foot refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated vehicle fleet.

https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/