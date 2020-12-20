Blake Farms and Hard Cider Entrepreneur Andrew Blake Launches New Podcast, ‘Everything Borrowed’

ARMADA, MICH – A new weekly podcast, ‘Everything Borrowed’, is the latest endeavor by Andrew Blake, president of Blake’s Family of Companies and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. The weekly series will feature leaders and innovators from a variety of industries to share ideas, imagination, and inspiration that, as the podcast’s title suggests, listeners can learn from and apply in their personal and professional lives.

Hosted by Blake from his family’s 1000-acre farm in Armada Mich., Everything Borrowed will officially launch today at 8 a.m., with special guest award-winning chef James Rigato of Hazel Park’s Mabel Gray joining Blake to discuss food, collaborations and essential elements for business owners. Other scheduled upcoming local and national guests include: Michigan-native actor, director, and comedian Mike Young; Empowerment Plan Founder Veronika Scott, Emagine Theatres CEO Anthony LaVerde and many more.

The new podcast can be found on the Everything Borrowed website, EverythingBorrowedPodcast.com, along with Start Up Nation and iHeartRadio and also available for streaming and downloading from various podcast services, including Apple, Spotify and Google.

“Throughout my life, the most valuable lessons I’ve learned came out of genuine conversations with others, learning from their experiences and finding ways to apply them into my business and life, which was the vision to create Everything Borrowed,” said Blake. “The aim is to not only inform our audience, but to also inspire them in all aspects of their lives by cultivating meaningful discussions with some of the greatest creative minds and provide an exchange of thought-provoking ideas and insights.

Blake, 31, has always had a commitment to blazing his own trail which has served him well professionally. He turned an obscure idea while in college, which resulted in Blake’s Hard Cider Company, into one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the country. All of this occurring while Blake worked to evolve the fields that raised him by transforming the multi-generational Blake Farms into a leader in the agricultural space and becoming one of the preeminent destinations in the Midwest.

For more information on Everything Borrowed, including recordings and future guest bookings, visit, www.EverythingBorrowedPodcast.com.