Black Plague Brewing Partners with Tony Hawk on Tony Hawps IPA

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Everyone’s favorite childhood action sports hero, Tony Hawk, and the crew at Birdhouse Skateboards have teamed up with rapidly-growing, Oceanside, California-based craft beer brewery, BLACK PLAGUE Brewing, to create an incredibly smooth beer honorably named, Tony Hawps IPA. It is set to release on July 20th at the BLACK PLAGUE taproom in Oceanside, California and at select bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout Southern California. This unique India Pale Ale is brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops for a resinous pine foundation, dry-hopped with a massive amount of Citra and Centennial hops for an outstanding aroma of orange citrus with hints of fresh grapefruit.

“Tony Hawk is such an icon; we wanted to partner with him to create something authentic to connect with skate fans and skateboarders,” said Jordan Hoffart, Pro Skateboarder and President of BLACK PLAGUE Brewing. “His level of dedication to his craft is unmatched and that is something that unites us in our journey as well. The beer needed to be light and crushable after a skate session while also having enough heft to be your go-to when you are ready to party.”

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing, a skater-owned and inspired craft beer brewery recently won a gold medal at the San Diego International Beer Competition and decided it was time to work with Tony Hawk to elevate the beer to the next level.

“Never imagined I’d get to help “design” a new beer, but my life keeps taking unexpected – and delightful – turns. This beer packs a ton of flavor,” said Tony Hawk.

The world-famous Tony Hawk is best known for being one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, launching his own series of video games, creating the philanthropic Tony Hawk Foundation, and now a proud partner and ambassador of BLACK PLAGUE Brewing’s Tony Hawps IPA.

To get your hands on this delectable beer, visit BlackPlagueBrewing.com/BeerFinder to see a list of locations that serve BLACK PLAGUE Brewing’s Beer.

About Black Plague Brewing

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing is an award-winning craft beer brewery & apparel brand with a beer tasting room and live music venue located in Oceanside, California. Karl Strauss Distributing distributes draft beer and 12oz 6-packs throughout Southern California to select bars, restaurants, and retail stores. BLACK PLAGUE Brewing represents the misfits, underdogs, rebels, rule-breakers, and all those who strive to be better, stand out from the crowd, and follow their true passion. Brand ambassadors and supporters include Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Matt Berger, Ryan Decenzo, Manny Santiago, Paul Hart, Joey Brezinzki, Dakota Servold, and many more. Our mission is to provide deliciously fresh handcrafted beer, to empower others by encouraging positive social goodwill, promoting collaboration, and inspiring creative self-expression. We believe that regardless of your creed, color, race, background, or walk of life, you can join us on our mission to spread good times with good beer. Visit our website and follow us on social media to learn more and keep up with our journey. Instagram: @BlackPlagueBrewing Web: BlackPlagueBrewing.com.