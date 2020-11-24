Black Calder Brewing Co., Michigan’s First Black-Owned Brewery, Will Launch November 27

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Black Calder Brewing Company, Michigan’s first black-owned brewery, will celebrate their launch with the release of Black IPA on “The Blackest Friday,” scheduled for November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Black Calder is owned by Terry Rostic and Jamaal Ewing. Self-described “Craft Beer Heads,” Rostic and Ewing will offer Black IPA exclusively for sale at Broad Leaf Local Beer in Kentwood, the first in a series of Black Calder beers. Black Calder plans to collaborate with other Michigan breweries in the next several months.

Michigan-born Rostic and Ewing have spent over a decade supporting local breweries, while developing their craft brewing skills. “Black Calder Brewing Company was established to make great beer and provide a platform for innovation, art, culture, and inclusion in the craft beer industry,” said Rostic. “We appreciate the significance of being recognized as Michigan’s first black-owned brewery. It’s something Michigan and the craft beer industry has been longing for, but it’s not the only thing we want to be known for. Our motto is simple: Make dope beer for dope people.”

Rostic and Ewing are proud to be part of the movement of diversity and inclusion in the Michigan craft beer scene and are excited to add their flare and flavor to the industry. The craft beer industry was full of flavor, community, and creativity,” shares Ewing. “The passion that brewers, owners, and staff put into creating a unique experience was refreshing. What we didn’t see was diversity and themes that spoke to the culture that we represent. As we grow, we will also explore distilling and crafting wine for our non-beer drinking fans.”

Black Calder Brewing Company will offer a variety of beer styles focusing on imperial stouts, barrel and wood-aged beers, fruited ale, kettle sours, IPA’s, lagers and craft ciders. Their first 16-oz can release, Black Calder Black IPA (7% ABV), is dry-hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. It is a dark beer with a light tan head that shows moderate to high hop aromas, citrusy notes and light caramel. The smooth, medium-bodied mouthfeel echoes caramel and toffee all the way through with a bittersweet and citrusy finish.

Consumers aged 21-and-over are invited to pre-order Black Calder Black IPA and merchandising as of Friday, November 20. Pre-orders of Black Calder Black IPA are available here while supplies last. All orders will be delivered through safe, curbside pick-up after 3:00 PM on “The Blackest Friday,” November 27, at Broad Leaf Local Beer, located at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd Kentwood, MI 49512. Interested in upcoming new releases? Follow Black Calder on social media @blackcalderbrewing (Facebook/Instagram) for updates.

About Black Calder Brewing Company

We founded Black Calder Brewing Company in 2020 to make great beer and provide a platform for innovation, art, culture, and inclusion through collaborations in the craft beer industry. Our motto is simple: Make dope beer for dope people and always do it for the culture. Black Calder is contracting with Broad Leaf Local Beer and Brewery Vivant to produce and sell beer for this initial start-up phase with long term plans of opening a physical location in Grand Rapids in 2021. Follow Black Calder on social media @blackcalderbrewing (Facebook/Instagram)

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.