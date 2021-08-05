Biza Cocktails Partners with Cape Beverage for Expanded New Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ – Cape Beverage Distributing is thrilled to announce its first ready-to-drink canned cocktail acquisition: New Jersey’s own Biza Cocktails. This new partnership will help bring Biza to more of the New Jersey market with its four flavors: Pomegranate Vanilla, Passion Fruit Peach, Coconut Pineapple, and Mango Jalapeño, each available as wrapped four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans showcasing the brand’s artwork and aesthetic. These will be available throughout the state beginning Monday, August 16th.

Biza is currently available in select New Jersey, New York, and Wisconsin markets. Now, Cape Beverage will help bring Biza to vendors across New Jersey.

“Biza is our first RTD cocktail, and this partnership is a great opportunity to sell a New Jersey brand,” says Sales Director Bill Zaninelli. “They have a number of tropical flavors that are great in the summertime, so this is the perfect time for a wider release.”

They launched the product in New Jersey in January, but quickly realized that a distributor would help offer the bandwidth to go even further. “I spoke with my accounts, and they had nothing but praise for Cape Beverage. To the point where some of my stores said that the Cape Beverage sales team were some of the best out of all the distributors that cover them,” says Biza Founder and President Kris Deodato.

“We are very excited to continue to expand with the help of Cape Beverage and think they are a great fit for us,” says Biza Co-Founder and Head of Marketing Laura Murray.

“Biza was built from the ground up on the feedback of a millennial audience. In order to achieve the optimal product, we tested all aspects of Biza’s product development on millennial focus groups of varying ages. Their input was incorporated into the creation process every step of the way from taste profile to design to packaging to assure it would be a product they enjoyed,” she says.

“We focused on creating unique flavor combinations that used a 2-flavor formulation system. All of Biza’s cocktails consist of a primary ‘dominant flavor’ and a synergistic secondary flavor, with combinations that are universally appealing and different from what was on the market,” Laura shares.

“When we set out to construct the brand, we tried to make something superior, potentially disruptive, or at least a premium alternative and better drinking experience,” says Kris.

Each of Biza’s offerings are gluten free, use natural flavorings, and do not contain malt. The light carbonation and bold, full flavor makes the 6.0% alcohol by volume beverages light, low calorie, and easy to enjoy.

Pomegranate/Vanilla takes one of the most popular and nutritionally rich fruits and combines it with vanilla to create a light, refreshing cocktail. The concoction eliminates any acidity or sourness from the pomegranate to create an aromatic and perfectly balanced cocktail.

Passion Fruit/Peach is Biza’s take on a perfectly constructed tropical cocktail. The drink is fruit forward and has the signature fragrant aroma of passion fruit. When blended with Peach, the flavors create a sweet, yet mildly tangy taste. Their custom-blended cocktail is then rounded off with a hint of lime for a uniquely drinkable tropical blend.

Coconut/Pineapple is Biza’s version of a flavorful piña colada, minus the sugar, cream, and calories. This cocktail presents a beautiful aroma of coconut and is well-balanced and easy to drink. The custom blend of coconut, pineapple, and a hint of mango produces a smoothness and drinkability that is pleasing to all.

Mango/Jalapeño opens with the fragrant tropical aroma of mango. The color is a vivid orange/yellow, representing the ripe flesh of the mango fruit. The mild jalapeño heat kicks in after a sip of citrusy, balanced sweetness. The shift from fruit to heat is subtle, creating a memorable drinking experience.

“The name Biza plays off the Spanish island of Ibiza, which is known for many things, including its nightlife and music scene. Our ‘Biza’ is a vacation state of mind. A reminder of the fun, the music, and the friends and family you share those unforgettable moments with,” Laura says.

Consumers can connect with the Biza brand through curated Spotify playlists accessible via QR codes on every can for a fun, innovative way to enhance their experience.

Beginning August 16th, Biza will be distributed throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT BIZA COCKTAILS

Designed and created in New Jersey, Biza Cocktails got its start as a great idea shared in a bar at happy hour. A group of friends came together on a mission to fill a void in the marketplace and create a brand that caters to their friends and the Millennial generation. Every aspect of the Biza drink from the taste profile to design to packaging was built with input from and designed specifically for Millennials. They then added a fun way to interact with the brand—music, the universal language that everyone enjoys, much like a quality cocktail. They combined the two, and the Biza brand was born.

For More Information:

https://bizacocktails.com