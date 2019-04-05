Biscayne Bay Brewing Debuts First Canned Beers at Marlins Park

MIAMI — Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, one of Florida’s independent craft breweries, is proud to announce the launch of its first cans of beer and partnership at Marlins Park. The new canned beers are making its debut at the iconic baseball park, launching the Miami Pale Ale and Litehaus Pilsner this season.

The Miami Pale Ale has quickly become a fan favorite and a top seller, an American Pale Ale with a smooth malt texture has mild bitterness from Chinook hops and a fruity bouquet from being dry hopped with Mosaic, with a ABV: 5.5 percent and IBU: 55. The Litehaus is a Lite German style Pilsner with soft malt notes, easy hop aromas from Styrian Golding hops and a crisp mouthfeel that will keep all wanting more, with an ABV: 4.5 percent and IBU: 14. In addition to the cans throughout the stadium, fans in suites can also indulge in a Miami Pale Ale, La Colada, Kapitan’s Kolsch and Siren’s Saison served in bottles.

“Our new canned offerings open up many opportunities for us such as the Florida Marlins partnership,” said Jose Mallea co-founder of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. “Our beer fans now have another way to carry and drink our beers, we’re excited to provide that to them while enjoying America’s favorite past time at Marlins Park.”

The cans will have the brands staple clean and crisp white and gold design, easily identifying the beer in the ballpark and on store shelves. In addition to its design, you will find the The Brewers Association Independent Craft seal, giving Biscayne Bay a certification identifying the beers as truly independent craft. The can will also display how Biscayne Bay Brewing is always striving for greatness not only in the craft beer industry but in the community, they have partnered with South Florida National Park Trust. A portion of all beer can proceeds will go to the non-profit, South Florida National Park Trust is a partner of Biscayne Bay National Park.

The release of these two canned beers is sure to be a hit. After the cans’ debut at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019, Biscayne Bay will be releasing 4-packs of 16 oz. found at the brewery and throughout the state of Florida.

About Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Founded in 2012 and open in 2014, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company has proudly enjoyed serving its beers to thousands of patrons at over 250 locations in South Florida. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company was born to serve the Greater Miami community the finest Ales and Lagers, made with the highest quality ingredients and the waters of Biscayne Bay aquifer. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is located at 8000 NW 25 St, Miami, Florida 33122. It is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit www.biscaynebaybrewing.com or via phone at (305)-381-5718. Follow @BiscayneBayBrewingCompany.