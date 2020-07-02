Biscayne Bay Brewing Company and Miami Marlins Release Marlins Lager

MIAMI – Summer is here, and the Miami Marlins are teaming with local brewer Biscayne Bay Brewing Company to craft something special. Now stepping into the batter’s box is the Marlins Lager, a crisp and light-bodied lager beer that is the ideal teammate for baseball on a summer day.

The Marlins Lager is a traditional German-style lager. It has deliciously soft, malty notes, low bitterness, noble hop aromas and a crisp clean finish. This beer pairs well with your favorite grilled eats or ballpark snacks. Fans can get the new Marlins Lager at select Publix, Winn-Dixie, Milam’s Market, Total Wine & More, and Whole Foods locations for the upcoming start of the baseball season.

“With the start of the 2020 season around the corner, we are excited to bring the Marlins Lager to the South Florida community,” said David Oxfeld, Marlins Vice President and Head of Partnership Development and Strategy. “Our partners at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company knocked it out of the park with a great-tasting craft beer that will pair perfectly with fans cheering on the hometown team alongside family and friends.”

This partnership brings together two Miami brands that are committed to the South Florida community. The Marlins are dedicated to bringing locals a one of a kind, baseball experience rooted in passion, and Biscayne Bay Brewing is dedicated to bringing Miami quality craft beer made by Miamians. Not only are the two brands offering the South Florida community a beer that they can proudly call their own, they’re giving the community a way to give back: each bottle of Marlins Lager provides a donation to the Miami Marlins Foundation’s Home Plate Meals program.

“We are incredibly honored to be producing a beer with the Marlins,” said Jose Mallea, President of Biscayne Bay Brewing. “The support they have shown us as an independent locally owned craft brewery cannot be overstated and we are excited to put out into market something that fans can enjoy in their own unique way. This is the perfect summer beer for Miami!”

Marlins Lager builds on the partnership’s focus of bringing quality experiences to the Miami community. In December of 2019, the Miami Marlins and Biscayne Bay Brewing announced a five-year partnership and the creation of the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall at Marlins Park. The 3,000-square-foot space, located in the atrium near sections 15-16 on the Promenade Level, will feature a bar, communal tables, a performance space and large video wall when opened to fans later this year or in 2021. With a brew hall and new beer just for them, South Florida has a lot to be ready for this upcoming baseball season and beyond.