Birdsong Brewing To Release 2 Imperial Stout Variants

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— For the first time, Birdsong Brewing is releasing two variants of a beer on the same day: Feb. 14.

“We have done variants of other recipes and released at a later date, often a much smaller release than the first,” says Jeff Bowman, Birdsong lead brewer. “We are very excited to have both of these beers come out at the same time as they each stand on their own and are two of our favorite beers.”

Prehistoric Dog (10.5 percent ABV, 60 IBU) is the base beer, an Imperial Stout aged in Booker’s Bourbon Barrels. Robust stout with notes of chocolate, espresso, toffee and the undeniable notes of Booker’s – intense and complex medley of oak, leather and caramel.

Turtles on Pterodactyls (10.5 percent ABV 60 IBU) is the variant. This version of the Imperial Stout is aged in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels with cacao nibs and cinnamon added. There are strong notes of cacao, sweet/spicy notes from the cinnamon, Bowman says, and a smoother bourbon nose and note from the softer Four Roses barrels.

Imperial stouts have a cult following, Bowman says, and are often appreciated by beer lovers of all styles. “Being able to sample them side by side and taste the similarities and differences between the two is something we look forward to enjoying and conversing about — and think our customers will too.”

Both beers have some history at Birdsong. Prehistoric Dog originally appeared in late 2017 and was not barrel aged. Turtles on Pterodactyls, one of the original Take Flight Series beers, has been brewed five times previously and has gradually evolved from a barrel aged version of MexiCali Stout to its current iteration as an Imperial Stout in bourbon barrels.

Both beers will be available in the taproom, 1016 N. Davidson St., in cans ($18 per 4-pack) and on tap. Both will have limited distribution throughout the footprint.

