Birds Fly South Announces 2021 Beer Release Calendar

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Birds Fly South Ale Project, located in Greenville, SC is excited and hopeful for their new beer release schedule for 2021. After some learnings in 2020 the brewery is altering some of its focus on particular brands and releases which includes; brand new beers, as well as offering some of their mainstays in new packaging formats. The “funk first” brewery has continued to see a decline in green bottle sales and popularity amongst craft beer enthusiast over the past couple years, which has presented a challenge for their wild and funk beer projects. “The green bottle sales just aren’t there anymore.” says founder, Shawn Johnson “Everyone wants cans and the can craze is causing us to evolve to meet those demands.” The brewery will be migrating most of its core Saisons from green bottles into 16oz cans to be offered in 4- packs. “We’re excited to offer this update to our customers, we’re hopeful it will re-energize some of our core Saisons and re-engage people’s interest in these award-winning beers.” After extensive conditioning testing the brewery is migrating the majority of its Saisons from bottle to can.

For the first time, you can view Birds entire 2021 release schedule on their website. The schedule also highlights brand new beer launches and fresh takes on some their critically acclaimed products such as; Empress Rising imperial stout variants, Apologize Less hazy IPA rotating hop series, and some new fruited Brett sours and Farmhouse ales.

Can shortages remain a concern for Birds, as it is for most breweries within the current beer landscape. It’s hard to depict if it will have a rubber band effect and cause brewery formats to go back to utilizing more bottled products. But for now if you “can” you should. This is something founder/owners Shawn & Lindsay Johnson are both mindful of, however after last year’s impact on breweries they are seeing the need to be more aggressive with format demands.

Package Format Highlights

Specific core Saison format changes for the Birds Fly South:

  • Rustic Sunday | Solera Rye Farmhouse Ale – Green Bottle > 16oz Cans
  • Saison is Dead | Mixed-Culture Saison – Green Bottle > 16oz Cans
  • Brand New Eyes | Solera Farmhouse Ale – Green Bottle > 16oz Cans
  • Empress Rising | Imperial Stout – Black Matte Bottle > 16oz Cans
  • Flutter | Foedre Aged DDH Farmhouse IPA > 16oz Cans
Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Podcast
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.