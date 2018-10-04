Biggby Coffee Partners with Arcadia Brewing Company on ‘Morning Nightcap’

EAST LANSING, Mich. — BIGGBY® would like to announce the relaunch of Morning Nightcap! This beer is the result of a partnership between BIGGBY® and Arcadia Brewing Company. The BIGGBY® and Arcadia partnership sparked from a friendship between BIGGBY® Owner/Operator Kyle Kinney and Timothy Suprise, Founder/CEO of Arcadia Brewing Company. Kinney, who owns several stores in the Kalamazoo area, knew there was an opportunity ‘brewing’. “Knowing how big of a fan Tim was of BIGGBY® COFFEE, this idea just made sense. I love the fact that two well-known and loved craft industry companies have combined forces to produce something absolutely delicious,” says Kinney.

The beer lover’s consummate coffee beer, Morning Nightcap is a perfect marriage of rich coffee and creamy porter. Brewed with BIGGBY® COFFEE’s Papua New Guinea blend, which was created by Paramount Roasters especially for this collaboration. This BIGGBY® medium blend’s buttery, nutty, and sweet flavors bring out the rich notes of dark chocolate and fruit in Arcadia Brewing Company’s porter creating an experience similar to a refreshing cold brew. Morning Nightcap is available on draft at Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo, MI and is out now in stores in six-packs of 12oz bottles! All Meijer locations will carry Morning Nightcap as well as a few other select retailers.

The perfection of the partnership between BIGGBY® and Arcadia Brewing Company is best explained by Timothy Surprise. “The artisanal fabric of craft beer and coffee is woven by committed and community-oriented companies, and this Arcadia/BIGGBY® collaboration truly reflects a dedication to quality, innovation, and experience.” BIGGBY® is buzzing with excitement over the launch of Morning Nightcap but it doesn’t end there – Arcadia is set to open a location in Lansing soon! BIGGBY® COFFEE is thrilled to welcome Arcadia to the Lansing area and will be attending their launch event to celebrate with a round of Morning Nightcap!

ABOUT:

BIGGBY® COFFEE, East Lansing, Mich.-based, was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. BIGGBY® COFFEE’s cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself, and Share Great Coffee help coffee-lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with pronounceable names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customer’s day and supporting them in building a life they love. The “Big ‘B’” on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 275 cafes open or under contract across 10 states including: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, and New Jersey. In 2018, BIGGBY® launched an Area Representative Program and currently has 4 area representatives in 4 states.