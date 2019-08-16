Big Thompson Brewery Releases Kolsch Side of the Pillow

LOVELAND, Colo. — Big Thompson Brewery will release Kolsch Side of the Pillow in the taproom this Friday, August 16th.

Kolsch Side of the Pillow is an easy drinking German-style Kolsch with an ABV of 5.4% and 21 IBUs. Fermented with ale yeast then finished in the lagering tank, Kolsch Side of the Pillow has a light body with soft mouth feel.

Cool like the other side of the pillow, Big Thompson Brewery’s Kolsch Side of the Pillow is the perfect end to a hot summer’s day.

Big Thompson Brewery is a family-owned, independent craft brewery located in Loveland, CO. Since 2015, Big Thompson Brewery has strived to produce a variety of high-quality ales and lagers because owners, Kurt and Barb Biegel, believe that great beer brews good conversation.