Big Thompson Brewery Releases Hazemaker IPA in Cans

LOVELAND, Colo. — Big Thompson Brewery releases Hazemaker IPA, a New England style IPA. Hazemaker IPA will be available in the taproom in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, plus this Friday, July 19 receive $1 off of Hazemaker 6-packs.

With an ABV of: 4.6% and IBUs: 45, the Hazemaker IPA maintains drinkability while staying true to the full-bodied feel of hazy IPAs. “The Hazemaker is a juicy IPA that mixes malt selection, water chemistry and aggressive dry-hopping to accentuate tropical fruit flavors,” says Til Tullis, Assistant Brewer at Big Thompson.

Hazemaker IPA will join Big Thompson Brewery’s can lineup, which includes flagships like Streamside Strawberry Blonde and Float Away IPA. Be on the lookout for Hazemaker in liquor stores around Northern Colorado.

About Big Thompson Brewery

Big Thompson Brewery is a family-owned, independent craft brewery located in Loveland, CO. Since 2015, Big Thompson Brewery has strived to produce a variety of high-quality ales and lagers because owners, Kurt and Barb Biegel, believe that great beer brews good conversation.