Big Thirst Consulting Launches, Focused on Distilleries

AUSTIN, Texas — Introducing Big Thirst Consulting, a partnership to help distilleries achieve profitable growth by providing complete, integrated business services. Distilling industry veterans Matt McGinnis, Mark Shilling and advisory board member, Joseph Castillo, have combined their experience and expertise to facilitate operations, sales growth, and market expansion for distillery clients.Big Thirst Consulting offers regulatory compliance, distributor relations, pricing, sales optimization, and marketing to help distilleries grow to the next level, faster, with better margins.

Big Thirst Consulting partners have previously launched new distilleries, introduced new spirits and ready-to-drink cocktail brands, and have led major brands and craft distilleries to market growth. By combining their respective talents into one agency, Big Thirst Consulting helps distilleries streamline their business processes, cut through regulatory red tape, grab consumer attention with compelling marketing campaigns, and negotiate the best deals with distributors to expand retail footprint at the best margins.

“Many people in the distilling industry, like me, got into this business to be a maker,” says Mark Shilling, partner, Big Thirst Consulting. “We started this new company to help distilleries streamline their business so they can focus on their passion. Joseph, Matt and, I have been in the spirits industry for several years, have successfully collaborated on several projects. The time is right for us to combine our expertise in a formal way to help distilleries realign their operations and emerge from the current pandemic with stronger sales and customer relationships.”

Distillery businesses have been severely impacted by closures of tasting rooms, bars, and restaurants. Finding new sales channels through ecommerce, expansion of shelf space in existing markets, and entering new markets is essential for the success of distilleries. We bring years of experience to help you see the big picture so you can get the most out of programs to optimize your profits.

“When I was the vice president of sales at Treaty Oak Distilling, I had the opportunity to work with both Shilling and McGinnis who provided their expertise to the distillery,” says Joseph Castillo, advisory board member, Big Thirst Consulting. “I knew they continued to work together to assist other distilleries, so I offered my experience from working with both large brands and smaller craft distillers in this new venture. I’m eager to help companies come back stronger in a post pandemic world and look forward to giving back to those in need.”

Distillery Business Services

Big Thirst Consulting provides complete, integrated business services for distilleries including regulatory compliance, distribution, pricing, sales, and marketing to help you grow to the next level, faster, with better margins.

Distillery Start-up and Brand Development : Bring distilleries’ vision to life with the best spirit in the bottle, the killer brand on the bottle, and genius strategy to get bottles off shelves.

: Bring distilleries’ vision to life with the best spirit in the bottle, the killer brand on the bottle, and genius strategy to get bottles off shelves. Sales Growth & Market Expansion for Start-Ups to Established Brands : Grow distillery market footprint and expand in new markets throughout the United States with the right distributors, prices, and promotions.

: Grow distillery market footprint and expand in new markets throughout the United States with the right distributors, prices, and promotions. Marketing to Convert Prospects to Customers: Access the power of a full-service marketing agency including graphic design, public relations, advertising, digital media, web design, and ecommerce to connect distilleries with consumers.

“Mark Shilling’s consult was a tremendous asset as we began to think about scaling and growing or company into a national brand, which we are now. His broad scope and deep understanding of the whole distilled spirit arena put us on some seriously solid footing,” says Heather Greene, CEO ofMilam & Greene Whiskey. “His insight was instrumental in designing overall market strategies to help drive volume and value. He also introduced us to Big Thirst Marketing which has done an incredible job with our public relations and digital media strategies for more than a year. It’s great to see them in a formal partnership and expanding services even more.”

About Big Thirst Consulting

Founded in 2020Big Thirst Consulting provides complete, integrated business services for distilleries to pave the way to profitable growth. The consultancy, created by spirits industry veterans, Matt McGinnis and Mark Shilling along with advisory board member, Joseph Castillo, helps distilleries including regulatory compliance, distribution, pricing, sales, and marketing to help you grow to the next level, faster, with better margins. Big Thirst Consulting has extensive experience helping start-up and growth phase craft and major brand distilleries streamline operations, increase sales, and manage distributor relations for market growth. The consultancy accesses the power of Big Thirst Marketing, a full-service agency, that fosters relationships between your brand and loyal customers.