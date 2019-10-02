Big Storm Expands Distribution to New Jersey and North Carolina

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida-based Big Storm Brewing Company is expanding distribution again – this time to New Jersey and North Carolina.  The move follows an expansion to Ohio announced last month.

“With such great support from our local communities in Florida, we’ve had immense growth at Big Storm,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “We’re excited to share some of Big Storm’s top award-winning beers with consumers in both the Garden and Tar Heel States.”

Big Storm will be distributed in New Jersey by Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc. and in North Carolina by Carolina Eagle Distributing. Both distributors will carry Big Storm’s core beers: Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, BroMosa Tangerine IPA, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA, and Arcus Southern Pale Ale. Their seasonal lineup will be available during designated months and includes Oats In Hose Oatmeal Stout, Key Lime Shandy, Oktoberfest Lager, and Dunder and Blixem Spiced Ale.

“Geographic boundaries come second to working with distributor partners who share our vision of the Big Storm brand, commitment to customer service and a love for the product.  We feel both Shore Point and Carolina Eagle check all those boxes,” Govoni said.

New Jersey has seen a 43% growth in its craft beer industry since 2015, according to a 2019 study done by the research company C + R. The state, along with Kentucky which has tied it with 43%, has seen more craft brewery growth than any other state.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Led by Head Brewer Joel Moore, Big Storm has embraced its tagline “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime purée.  With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond. To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @BigStormBrewing.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.