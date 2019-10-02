Big Storm Expands Distribution to New Jersey and North Carolina

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida-based Big Storm Brewing Company is expanding distribution again – this time to New Jersey and North Carolina. The move follows an expansion to Ohio announced last month.

“With such great support from our local communities in Florida, we’ve had immense growth at Big Storm,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “We’re excited to share some of Big Storm’s top award-winning beers with consumers in both the Garden and Tar Heel States.”

Big Storm will be distributed in New Jersey by Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc. and in North Carolina by Carolina Eagle Distributing. Both distributors will carry Big Storm’s core beers: Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, BroMosa Tangerine IPA, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA, and Arcus Southern Pale Ale. Their seasonal lineup will be available during designated months and includes Oats In Hose Oatmeal Stout, Key Lime Shandy, Oktoberfest Lager, and Dunder and Blixem Spiced Ale.

“Geographic boundaries come second to working with distributor partners who share our vision of the Big Storm brand, commitment to customer service and a love for the product. We feel both Shore Point and Carolina Eagle check all those boxes,” Govoni said.

New Jersey has seen a 43% growth in its craft beer industry since 2015, according to a 2019 study done by the research company C + R. The state, along with Kentucky which has tied it with 43%, has seen more craft brewery growth than any other state.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Led by Head Brewer Joel Moore, Big Storm has embraced its tagline “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime purée. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond. To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @BigStormBrewing.