Big Storm Brewing Teams with Chamber to Support Cape Coral Caring Center

Cape Coral, Fla. – Big Storm Brewing Co. is teaming with the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce to spread some holiday cheer and support the Cape Coral Caring Center with a toy drive.

On Saturday, December 12th, bring a toy to the Big Storm taproom located at 4721 SE 10th in Cape Coral and get a free beer.

“At Big Storm we believe in giving back to the community – it’s part of our DNA” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “Plus, this is the season of giving and what could be better than spreading some holiday cheer by giving toys to local kids.”

“We are so excited that Big Storm Brewery has teamed up with the Cape Coral Caring Center, we will be providing 200 families with toys for Christmas,” noted CCCC operations manager Wendy Wootton. “We believe that parents need to be the superstars, therefore the parents come to our place to pick out toys that they can put them under the tree. Times are very tough right now for many and we are so glad that we have the support of Big Storm Brewery in helping make Christmas bright for our Cape Coral residents.”

“We are always happy to partner with our friends at Big Storm Brewing, they are amazing community stewards!” added Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Donna Germain. “More than ever, our Cape Coral families need our help for a magical holiday season and we are asking everyone to help support our toy drive for the Cape Coral Caring Center.”

Donated toys should be for kids aged 2 to 10-years old. Suggested toys in need include;Kinetic Sandwhirlz Playset, Puppy Piano,Hatchimals Pixie Crystal Flyers, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Hello Kitty Doll, The Animal Unboxing Toy Truck, Helping Heroes Fire Station Playset, Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set,Little People Launch & Loop Raceway Vehicle Playset, Disney Princess Light up and Style Vanity and Paw Patrol’s Dino Patroller. Other suggested gifts include books, Legos, arts, crafts, musical instruments, Playdough, bikes, and wagons.

For more information, visit the Big Storm Facebook page by clicking here.

