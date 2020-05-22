Big Storm Brewing Co to Supply Hand Sanitizer to LEGOLAND Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort has been working to get the theme park, water park and hotels ready to reopen. Like the rest of the tourism industry, LEGOLAND will introduce of a range of new health and safety measures to help families feel confident and ready to play as soon as they are able to welcome guests back again.

Enhanced cleaning at all attractions and more than 200 new hand sanitizing stations will be some of the most noticeable additions to park guests.

“Nothing is as important as the health and safety of our guests and employees. We are continuing to develop and enact an extensive plan for how we work and play in light of COVID-19, including information to our guests in advance of their arrival, new welcoming and attractions procedures, and kid-friendly health and safety signage throughout the park. When the time is right, we’ll be ready to play again,” said LEGOLAND Florida Resort general manager Rex Jackson.

For its reopening and as part of its efforts to support the local community during this time, LEGOLAND procured nearly 120 gallons of hand sanitizer from a local brewer, Big Storm Brewing Co., who shifted its production gears in March to provide this product to help get Florida businesses reopened.

“We’re making the best out of an unprecedented situation by supporting Florida businesses, all while keeping our team on the job,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “As a small business that’s also faced with the economic impacts of this pandemic, it’s incredibly rewarding to play a role in keeping Floridians healthy and helping our state recover.”

Big Storm is currently producing more than 2,000 gallons of liquid hand sanitizer spray each day.

Companies and agencies interested in purchasing larger volumes of hand sanitizer can contact Big Storm atinfo@bigstormbrewery.com.

