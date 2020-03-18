Big Lake Brewing Releases Swing Juice IPA

HOLLAND, Mich. — Big Lake Brewing, one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in Michigan, announced the arrival of Swing Juice, a new IPA targeting Michigan’s $4.2 billion golf industry. Swing Juice is a golfers’ beer – perfect for spending a day on the course. At 5.5% ABV and 25 IBUs, Swing Juice is a juicy IPA, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops, and drinks clean from the can or glass.

Big Lake’s newest addition brings together a Michigan-focused lineup of summer activities beer, including Camper, Lake King and BLB95. Michigan is home to more than 500,000 regular players and 60,000 golf employees who work at more than 650 golf courses in the state, including 5 of the top 100 public golf courses in America.

“Golf and craft beer are huge for the Michigan tourism economy, and we wanted to bring them together with our own take on golfing beer,” said Keith Henry, sales director. “Our head brewer, Zachary Dreyer, designed this IPA to capture the essence of a Michigan pastime, crushable with great flavor for a hot day on the course.”

Big Lake recently increased their brewing capacity by another 50 percent, with two new 30-barrel fermenters and a new BriteTank, increasing the brewery’s overall output to 7,000 barrels per year. Since opening in 2013, Big Lake has grown more than 400 percent, and landed on the 2019 Brewers Association list of fastest-growing independent and craft breweries in the United States, one of only two Michigan breweries on the list.

Swing Juice is now in distribution across the entire state, available at golf courses and on draft in bars and restaurants, and in retail stores through Imperial Beverage. It will be available through the end of Michigan golfing season.

About Big Lake Brewing

Big Lake Brewing is a craft brewery located on 7thSt. in downtown Holland, Mich. The taproom has more than 26 taps, always full of handcrafted beer in a variety of styles, made by a passionate team of brewers who love to experiment. The brewery also offers a full hand-crafted lunch and dinner menu in the taproom, focusing on pizzas, sandwiches, salads and more, all made from scratch with the same care and love as their beer. More at http://biglakebrewing.com.

For More Information: biglakebrewing.com/