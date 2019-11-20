Big Boss Brewing to Releases Ales for ALS Beer

RALEIGH, N.C. – Big Boss Brewing Company, along with over 184 breweries from 39 states across the United States are participating in Ales for ALS this year, a charitable program that raises money for the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) in Cambridge, MA. Ales for ALS breweries raise money through sales of their unique, limited-edition Ales for ALS beers made from a blend of experimental hops donated by B.T. Loftus Ranches and YCH Hops and through proceeds generated from events and festivals. Since 2013, Ales for ALS breweries have raised over $2,000,000 for ALS research taking place at ALS TDI.

The Big Boss Brewing Ales for ALS beer will be called “Red Devil’s” IPA and will be available at noon on Saturday November 23rd.

Big Boss Brewing’s David Rogers explains the beer name: “Our lead bartender, Benton Weese, lost his father after a long battle with ALS. Benton’s father, Gerald Lawrence Weese served in the Vietnam War with the Army’s 5th infantry, AKA The Red Devils. This one is for him!”

“The breweries participating in Ales for ALS and the people who come to sample the beers are funding the necessary scientific efforts and providing real impact on the research here at the ALS Therapy Development Institute,” says Steve Perrin, Ph.D., CEO and CSO of ALS TDI.

Big Boss head brewer details the new beer: “Red Devil Hazy IPA is our participating brew for the 2019 Ales for ALS program. This brew features the 2019 Ales for ALS hop blend which showcase an array of fruit notes including cherry, raspberry, grapefruit, tropical fruits as well as some subtle herbal and earthy undertones from new hop varietals still in their developmental stages.”

In addition to draft there will be a limited run off 16 ounce cans available!

For more information about Ales for ALS, participating breweries, festivals and events, please visit www.alesforals.com. For regular updates about the program follow Facebook and Instagram.

About the ALS Therapy Development Institute

The ALS Therapy Development Institute and its scientists actively discover and develop treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by people with ALS and drug development experts, it understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease. As the world’s foremost drug discovery center focused solely on ALS, ALS TDI spends 87% of every dollar raised on research to find effective treatments and cures For more information, visit www.als.net.